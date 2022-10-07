'Kind Of Crazy' - DeChambeau On LIV World Ranking Points Struggle

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau says it's "kind of crazy" that the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) is still to give points to LIV Golf events, saying they are "delaying the inevitable".

LIV this week announced a strategic alliance with the MENA Tour - an Official World Golf Ranking-sanctioned tour - with hopes to get this week's Bangkok event counting for ranking points. However, the OWGR said "insufficient notice" of the MENA/LIV link-up was given, saying that "only after the review is complete will a decision be made.

"They're delaying the inevitable. We've hit every mark in their criteria, so for us not to get points is kind of crazy with having the top - at least I believe we have the top players in the world," DeChambeau said this week in Bangkok.

"Not all of them, but we certainly believe that there's enough that are in the top 50, and we deserve to be getting world ranking points. When they keep holding it back, they're going to just keep playing a waiting game where we're going to keep dropping down in the rankings to where our points won't ever matter.

"That's what they're trying to accomplish, and I hope that people can see right through that rather than believe the lies that they've been told. From my perspective, I think we deserve points."

DeChambeau's fellow American and former foe Brooks Koepka was also not impressed with the OWGR's response and hopes that the organisation comes off "the fence" and makes a decision.

"I don't think it really was much of a response," he said. "I just hate when you sit on the fence. Just pick a side. If it's yes or no, just pick one.

"So I'm not a big fan of that. Yeah, not to say something to where it's not really an answer and we'll think about it. I don't agree with - just pick a side. If it's yes, if it's no, it's fine, we'll figure it out from there."