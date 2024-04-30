Kevin Na Enters Into Foul-Mouthed Meltdown During Disastrous Hole At LIV Golf Adelaide

It looks like Kevin Na had a day to forget at the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide.

Fan footage has emerged of Na unleashing a foul-mouthed tirade on his last hole of the tour’s second annual event in Australia.

Going into the third and final day at The Grange Golf Club, Na and his Iron Heads GC were just one shot behind the lead with a chance of claiming their first ever team victory.

However, a disappointing final round saw the Iron Heads tumble down the leaderboard to finish 12 shots behind Ripper GC, who ended up taking out the title over Stinger GC in a thrilling playoff.

And it all seemed to boil over for Na on the par-5 ninth hole as he showed that professional golfers are sometimes just like the rest of us.

Na, who started his round with a bogey on the 10th hole, had battled back well with six birdies and no bogeys before finding trouble on No.9 after an errant tee shot.

As he found himself with a sandy lie in the woods, Na wasn’t able to get back into the fairway with his first attempt, causing him to completely lose it.

“F***ing bull****,” he yelled before slamming his club back into his caddie’s bag to set up for his next shot just a few meters ahead.

🫨 LIV Golf star Kevin Na loses his sh!t in Adelaide 😵💀🤬 “F—king Bullsh-t!!!” (Via: milz_ting/TT | @ziregolf) pic.twitter.com/vJ0S0Io6OkApril 29, 2024

It got worse from there as a visibly frustrated Na hit his next shot straight into a tree to groans from the fans.

He finally managed to get his ball back to the fairway, but would end up shooting a double bogey to end his tournament on a low.

Na’s meltdown was captured and shared by a fan on TikTok with the caption: "One of us."

The five-time PGA Tour winner finished in a tie for 34th in the individual standings after a three-under 69 for his final round, while his Iron Heads could only manage sixth place in the teams event.

The all-Aussie Ripper GC claimed a famous victory in LIV Golf’s first-ever team playoff, beating the South African Stinger GC side.

Brendan Steele took out the individual title by one stroke over Louis Oosthuizen.