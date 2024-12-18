Justin Thomas Shares 2024 Goals Results - 'A Lot Of Good, Plenty Of Room For Improvement'
The two-time Major winner took to social media to share how he had got on in terms of hitting his goals for 2024, with JT claiming there's 'tons of excitement for next season'
It's become somewhat of a yearly tradition for Justin Thomas to share his yearly targets and whether he's achieved them or not, with the American doing so once again for 2024.
After a 2023 to forget, which included finishing outside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup for the very first time, JT was out for redemption in 2024 and, it's safe to say, he's enjoyed a mix bag of results.
In terms of results at events, the two-time Major winner did make it to the PGA Tour's finale at the Tour Championship, as six top 10s, including a tie for third at The American Express, meant Thomas ended his season 14th in the FedEx Cup standings.
However, although there were strong results, Thomas didn't secure a win or Major title, which were at the top of his 2024 goals list. He did make the Tour Championship but, aside from that, he missed out on the Presidents Cup, Olympics and failed to finish inside the top five of the Official World Golf Rankings.
Away from those, Thomas also set himself targets in terms of statistics, something that the 31-year-old enjoys doing. Certainly, in this area, we see a lot more ticks, as nearly half the goals have been achieved in the 2024 season.
Hitting his Strokes Gained Off the Tee and Approach numbers, the 15-time PGA Tour winner just missed his Strokes Gained: Putting target. However, with his Scrambling stats being above 60%, as well as his par 3 and par 4 averages bettering par, you can claim that the season has been a good one for Thomas.
Writing on social media, the American stated: "Here’s my yearly humble pie from some of my goals of the season… A lot of good, plenty of room for improvement, but tons of excitement for next season. I always enjoy doing a deep dive of stats on different areas of my game compared to a few of my best stretches and finding similarities/differences.
"With those I find areas I want to work on during my off weeks and create new goals for new years. Have always been a believer of why not set goals of things you WANT to achieve, then work your tail off to try and do it. Time to start a new list!"
Next year is set to be a big one for the American who, after a tie for second and a solo third in his last two events, is hoping to carry that momentum over into 2025. Certainly, one aim for JT will be to make it on to the US Ryder Cup side, something that he has done in the last three editions.
