Presidents Cup Results 2024: All 30 Match-Ups At Royal Montreal

The 2024 Presidents Cup is in the books and, following four days of drama and incredible golf, it's the US side who secured a 10th straight title in the event with an 18.5-11.5 victory.

After the first day of four-balls the Americans led 5-0, as they whitewashed the International team in a commanding session. However, just 24 hours later, the Internationals took their revenge with a 5-0 victory of their own in the Friday foursomes.

Moving to Saturday, we were treated to two sessions of four-balls and foursomes, with eight points up for grabs. In the morning, the Americans claimed a 3-1 victory and, in the afternoon, they replicated the feat in some extremely tight matches.

Leading 11-7, they would need just 4.5 points to retain the Presidents Cup and, with Xander Schauffele securing the first point on Sunday for the US, their task became slightly easier.

Although they tied and lost their next two games, it was the middle order who did the damage, as Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay claimed 3&2 and 3&1 wins to put the US within touching distance. Rather fittingly, it was US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, who added the winning point, with the 38-year-old clinging on to a 1-up victory over Si Woo Kim.



Below, we have taken a look at the full results of all 30 matches, which includes nine four-ball matches, nine foursomes games and 12 single matches at Royal Montreal.

Thursday Four-Ball Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Match Team USA Score Team International 1 Tony Finau & Xander Schauffele <1-up Byeong Hun An & Jason Day 2 Collin Morikawa & Sahith Theegala <1-up Min Woo Lee & Adam Scott 3 Russell Henley & Scottie Scheffler <3&2 Sungjae Im & Tom Kim 4 Keegan Bradley & Wyndham Clark <1-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout & Taylor Pendrith 5 Sam Burns & Patrick Cantlay <2&1 Corey Conners & Hideki Matsuyama Result Row 5 - Cell 1 USA 5-0 Row 5 - Cell 3

Friday Foursomes Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Match Team USA Score Team International 6 Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele 7&6> Hideki Matsuyama & Sungjae Im 7 Sahith Theegala & Collin Morikawa 5&4> Adam Scott & Taylor Pendrith 8 Max Homa & Brian Harman 1-up> Christiaan Bezuidenhout & Jason Day 9 Wyndham Clark & Tony Finau 6&5> Corey Conners & Mackenzie Hughes 10 Scottie Scheffler & Russell Henley 1-up> Si Woo Kim & Byeong Hun An Result Row 5 - Cell 1 INT 5-0 Row 5 - Cell 3

Saturday Four-Ball Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Match Team USA Score Team International 11 Scottie Scheffler & Collin Morikawa <2&1 Adam Scott & Taylor Pendrith 12 Tony Finau & Xander Schauffele <3&2 Corey Conners & Mackenzie Hughes 13 Keegan Bradley & Wyndham Clark 4&3> Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim 14 Patrick Cantlay & Sam Burns <2&1 Hideki Matsuyama & Sungjae Im Result Row 4 - Cell 1 USA 3-1 Row 4 - Cell 3

Saturday Foursomes Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Match Team USA Score Team International 15 Scottie Scheffler & Russell Henley <3&2 Hideki Matsuyama & Sungjae Im 16 Brian Harman & Max Homa 2-up> Taylor Pendrith & Adam Scott 17 Collin Morikawa & Sam Burns <1-up Corey Conners & Mackenzie Hughes 18 Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele <1-up Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim Result Row 4 - Cell 1 USA 3-1 Row 4 - Cell 3

Sunday Singles Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Match Team USA Score Team International 19 Xander Schauffele <4&3 Jason Day 20 Sam Burns Tied Tom Kim 21 Scottie Scheffler 1-up> Hideki Matsuyama 22 Russell Henley <3&2 Sungjae Im 23 Patrick Cantlay <3&1 Taylor Pendrith 24 Keegan Bradley <1-up Si Woo Kim 25 Tony Finau 5&3> Corey Conners 26 Wyndham Clark Tied Min Woo Lee 27 Sahith Theegala Tied Byeong Hun An 28 Collin Morikawa <2&1 Adam Scott 29 Brian Harman 2&1> Christiaan Bezuidenhout 30 Max Homa <2&1 Mackenzie Hughes Result Row 12 - Cell 1 USA 7.5-4.5 Row 12 - Cell 3