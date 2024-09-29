Presidents Cup Results 2024: All 30 Match-Ups At Royal Montreal

A total of 30 matches took place over four days of action, with the 12-man American side claiming a 10th straight Presidents Cup victory

Jim Furyk shakes hands of the US Presidents Cup side
Matt Cradock
The 2024 Presidents Cup is in the books and, following four days of drama and incredible golf, it's the US side who secured a 10th straight title in the event with an 18.5-11.5 victory.

After the first day of four-balls the Americans led 5-0, as they whitewashed the International team in a commanding session. However, just 24 hours later, the Internationals took their revenge with a 5-0 victory of their own in the Friday foursomes.

Moving to Saturday, we were treated to two sessions of four-balls and foursomes, with eight points up for grabs. In the morning, the Americans claimed a 3-1 victory and, in the afternoon, they replicated the feat in some extremely tight matches.

Leading 11-7, they would need just 4.5 points to retain the Presidents Cup and, with Xander Schauffele securing the first point on Sunday for the US, their task became slightly easier.

Although they tied and lost their next two games, it was the middle order who did the damage, as Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay claimed 3&2 and 3&1 wins to put the US within touching distance. Rather fittingly, it was US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, who added the winning point, with the 38-year-old clinging on to a 1-up victory over Si Woo Kim.

Below, we have taken a look at the full results of all 30 matches, which includes nine four-ball matches, nine foursomes games and 12 single matches at Royal Montreal.

Thursday Four-Ball Results

MatchTeam USAScoreTeam International
1Tony Finau & Xander Schauffele<1-upByeong Hun An & Jason Day
2Collin Morikawa & Sahith Theegala<1-upMin Woo Lee & Adam Scott
3Russell Henley & Scottie Scheffler<3&2Sungjae Im & Tom Kim
4Keegan Bradley & Wyndham Clark<1-upChristiaan Bezuidenhout & Taylor Pendrith
5Sam Burns & Patrick Cantlay<2&1Corey Conners & Hideki Matsuyama
ResultRow 5 - Cell 1 USA 5-0Row 5 - Cell 3

Friday Foursomes Results

MatchTeam USAScoreTeam International
6Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele7&6>Hideki Matsuyama & Sungjae Im
7Sahith Theegala & Collin Morikawa5&4>Adam Scott & Taylor Pendrith
8Max Homa & Brian Harman1-up>Christiaan Bezuidenhout & Jason Day
9Wyndham Clark & Tony Finau6&5>Corey Conners & Mackenzie Hughes
10Scottie Scheffler & Russell Henley1-up>Si Woo Kim & Byeong Hun An
ResultRow 5 - Cell 1 INT 5-0Row 5 - Cell 3

Saturday Four-Ball Results

MatchTeam USAScoreTeam International
11Scottie Scheffler & Collin Morikawa<2&1Adam Scott & Taylor Pendrith
12Tony Finau & Xander Schauffele<3&2Corey Conners & Mackenzie Hughes
13Keegan Bradley & Wyndham Clark4&3>Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim
14Patrick Cantlay & Sam Burns<2&1Hideki Matsuyama & Sungjae Im
ResultRow 4 - Cell 1 USA 3-1Row 4 - Cell 3

Saturday Foursomes Results

MatchTeam USAScoreTeam International
15Scottie Scheffler & Russell Henley<3&2Hideki Matsuyama & Sungjae Im
16Brian Harman & Max Homa2-up>Taylor Pendrith & Adam Scott
17Collin Morikawa & Sam Burns<1-upCorey Conners & Mackenzie Hughes
18Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele<1-upSi Woo Kim & Tom Kim
ResultRow 4 - Cell 1 USA 3-1Row 4 - Cell 3

Sunday Singles Results

MatchTeam USAScoreTeam International
19Xander Schauffele<4&3Jason Day
20Sam BurnsTiedTom Kim
21Scottie Scheffler1-up>Hideki Matsuyama
22Russell Henley<3&2Sungjae Im
23Patrick Cantlay<3&1Taylor Pendrith
24Keegan Bradley<1-upSi Woo Kim
25Tony Finau5&3>Corey Conners
26Wyndham ClarkTiedMin Woo Lee
27Sahith TheegalaTiedByeong Hun An
28Collin Morikawa<2&1Adam Scott
29Brian Harman2&1>Christiaan Bezuidenhout
30Max Homa<2&1Mackenzie Hughes
ResultRow 12 - Cell 1 USA 7.5-4.5Row 12 - Cell 3
