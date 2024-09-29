Presidents Cup Results 2024: All 30 Match-Ups At Royal Montreal
A total of 30 matches took place over four days of action, with the 12-man American side claiming a 10th straight Presidents Cup victory
The 2024 Presidents Cup is in the books and, following four days of drama and incredible golf, it's the US side who secured a 10th straight title in the event with an 18.5-11.5 victory.
After the first day of four-balls the Americans led 5-0, as they whitewashed the International team in a commanding session. However, just 24 hours later, the Internationals took their revenge with a 5-0 victory of their own in the Friday foursomes.
Moving to Saturday, we were treated to two sessions of four-balls and foursomes, with eight points up for grabs. In the morning, the Americans claimed a 3-1 victory and, in the afternoon, they replicated the feat in some extremely tight matches.
Leading 11-7, they would need just 4.5 points to retain the Presidents Cup and, with Xander Schauffele securing the first point on Sunday for the US, their task became slightly easier.
Although they tied and lost their next two games, it was the middle order who did the damage, as Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay claimed 3&2 and 3&1 wins to put the US within touching distance. Rather fittingly, it was US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, who added the winning point, with the 38-year-old clinging on to a 1-up victory over Si Woo Kim.
Below, we have taken a look at the full results of all 30 matches, which includes nine four-ball matches, nine foursomes games and 12 single matches at Royal Montreal.
Thursday Four-Ball Results
|Match
|Team USA
|Score
|Team International
|1
|Tony Finau & Xander Schauffele
|<1-up
|Byeong Hun An & Jason Day
|2
|Collin Morikawa & Sahith Theegala
|<1-up
|Min Woo Lee & Adam Scott
|3
|Russell Henley & Scottie Scheffler
|<3&2
|Sungjae Im & Tom Kim
|4
|Keegan Bradley & Wyndham Clark
|<1-up
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout & Taylor Pendrith
|5
|Sam Burns & Patrick Cantlay
|<2&1
|Corey Conners & Hideki Matsuyama
|Result
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|USA 5-0
|Row 5 - Cell 3
Friday Foursomes Results
|Match
|Team USA
|Score
|Team International
|6
|Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele
|7&6>
|Hideki Matsuyama & Sungjae Im
|7
|Sahith Theegala & Collin Morikawa
|5&4>
|Adam Scott & Taylor Pendrith
|8
|Max Homa & Brian Harman
|1-up>
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout & Jason Day
|9
|Wyndham Clark & Tony Finau
|6&5>
|Corey Conners & Mackenzie Hughes
|10
|Scottie Scheffler & Russell Henley
|1-up>
|Si Woo Kim & Byeong Hun An
|Result
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|INT 5-0
|Row 5 - Cell 3
Saturday Four-Ball Results
|Match
|Team USA
|Score
|Team International
|11
|Scottie Scheffler & Collin Morikawa
|<2&1
|Adam Scott & Taylor Pendrith
|12
|Tony Finau & Xander Schauffele
|<3&2
|Corey Conners & Mackenzie Hughes
|13
|Keegan Bradley & Wyndham Clark
|4&3>
|Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim
|14
|Patrick Cantlay & Sam Burns
|<2&1
|Hideki Matsuyama & Sungjae Im
|Result
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|USA 3-1
|Row 4 - Cell 3
Saturday Foursomes Results
|Match
|Team USA
|Score
|Team International
|15
|Scottie Scheffler & Russell Henley
|<3&2
|Hideki Matsuyama & Sungjae Im
|16
|Brian Harman & Max Homa
|2-up>
|Taylor Pendrith & Adam Scott
|17
|Collin Morikawa & Sam Burns
|<1-up
|Corey Conners & Mackenzie Hughes
|18
|Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele
|<1-up
|Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim
|Result
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|USA 3-1
|Row 4 - Cell 3
Sunday Singles Results
|Match
|Team USA
|Score
|Team International
|19
|Xander Schauffele
|<4&3
|Jason Day
|20
|Sam Burns
|Tied
|Tom Kim
|21
|Scottie Scheffler
|1-up>
|Hideki Matsuyama
|22
|Russell Henley
|<3&2
|Sungjae Im
|23
|Patrick Cantlay
|<3&1
|Taylor Pendrith
|24
|Keegan Bradley
|<1-up
|Si Woo Kim
|25
|Tony Finau
|5&3>
|Corey Conners
|26
|Wyndham Clark
|Tied
|Min Woo Lee
|27
|Sahith Theegala
|Tied
|Byeong Hun An
|28
|Collin Morikawa
|<2&1
|Adam Scott
|29
|Brian Harman
|2&1>
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|30
|Max Homa
|<2&1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Result
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|USA 7.5-4.5
|Row 12 - Cell 3
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
3 Ways To Strengthen The International Team And Make The Presidents Cup More Competitive
USA just won the Presidents Cup for the 10th time in a row. What can be done to make it more competitive?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Lucy Li Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
LPGA Tour pro Lucy Li was a child prodigy and has continued her progression since turning pro - here are 20 things you may not know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
3 Ways To Strengthen The International Team And Make The Presidents Cup More Competitive
USA just won the Presidents Cup for the 10th time in a row. What can be done to make it more competitive?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Justin Thomas Weighs In On Presidents Cup Antics And Admits It 'Kills' Him Watching From Home
The American has given his thoughts on the 2024 Presidents Cup on X, including how difficult it has been for him to watch it, rather than play in it
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Nighty Night' - Wyndham Clark Mocks Si Woo Kim After Presidents Cup Celebration
Moments after Si Woo Kim's missed putt sealed a 1up win for the final US pairing, Clark copied the Korean's earlier celebration on the edge of the 18th green
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Mike Weir's Bold Presidents Cup Call Backfired On Day 3
Mike Weir chose the same pairings for both sessions on day 3, opting to sit out four players as the Internationals lost 6-2 on Saturday
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'I Could Hear Some Players Cursing At Us' - Tom Kim Accuses US Team Of Bad Sportsmanship During Another Prickly Presidents Cup Session
Saturday's foursomes session featured more tension between the teams as Kim claimed he heard some inflammatory comments from the American sideline
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Presidents Cup Sunday Singles Tee Times And Matches
Scottie Scheffler takes on Hideki Matsuyama in one of the standout matches in the all-important Sunday singles in the Presidents Cup
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Players Are Undefeated At The 2024 Presidents Cup?
All 24 players have featured in the four pairs sessions and, with the Sunday singles to go, just one player remains undefeated going into the final round at the Presidents Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Watch: Si Woo Kim Mimics NBA Star Steph Curry 'Night Night' Celebration After Epic Chip-In At Presidents Cup
The International Team player produced arguably the moment of the match in the Saturday afternoon foursomes session at Royal Montreal
By Mike Hall Published