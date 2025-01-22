'Those Two Don't Go Together' - Justin Thomas Points Out What Fans Might Have To Give Up If They Want Faster Play On Tour
Thomas was discussing pace of play on tour after Atlanta Drive's 4-0 win over New York in TGL - where a 40-second shot clock has been well received by fans
As a decade-long member of the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council (PAC), Justin Thomas is very much used to fielding questions on what to do about the sport's pace of play issue, which is particularly prevalent at pro level.
An amateur round might rarely exceed 4.5 hours while 18 holes on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour seem to seldom be completed within the five-hour mark. The obvious and unavoidable difference there is that one group is competing for their livelihood and the other simply bragging rights or a lower handicap.
For years, the subject of a shot clock has been mooted as the potential answer to the problem on tour. But even then, how would it be policed? What should the limit be? Should it change based on different factors?
The brand new TGL has introduced a 40-second shot clock for every player on every stroke, and that has gone down well with fans. But, as Thomas correctly pointed out after leading his Atlanta Drive team to a 4-0 victory over New York on Tuesday night, there are far fewer variables within indoor golf.
The turf is the same, the ball's reaction to the green is often similar, and there is no wind. Plus, golfers don't have to check their yardage book to calculate distance as the information is provided for them on-screen.
Quizzed on the possibility of speeding up play by introducing a shot clock to the PGA Tour - similar to the one used by TGL - Thomas replied: "You know, it's tough. Look, this is my 10th year on tour. I've been on the PAC a lot of years. We've talked about pace of play all 10 years.
"The thing is you have to make such drastic changes for it to be noticeable. Pretty much a lot of the conversations end the same way; it's like what are we trying to accomplish here? Are rounds going to be 12 minutes faster? Are they going to be 20 minutes faster?
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"It's hard to realistically make a big enough difference where people are like, 'wow, this is great.' Rounds are only three hours now or three and a half hours instead of five. You know what I mean? It's really hard to make that big of a change."
While the Louisiana-born pro understands fan frustration on the subject, he also felt compelled to defend the quality of play on show every week.
Thomas agreed with the notion that people still want good golf, they just want it to be slightly quicker. Yet, he went on to point out that faster play and the fans' wishes for more brutal golf courses really don't go hand-in-hand with so much money on the line.
Thomas continued: "Look, there definitely could be some things here and there that are done, but it's also -- I think there's, like, a Fan Forward survey that the Tour does with fans.
"They like harder golf courses, they like watching us play difficult places, but they want us to play faster, so those two don't go together. You've kind of got to pick and choose your battles.
"But, yeah, I guess we'll see. I'm sure we're all hopeful, but at the end of the day it's like, what are we trying to accomplish? You know what I'm saying?"
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Netflix Reveals Player Line-Up For Season 3 Of 'Full Swing'
It's been revealed that the golf docuseries will return for a third year on February 25th, with a host of huge names and tournaments set to feature
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Father And Daughter Set To Make History In Pro Tour Event
Chloe and Peter Wilson are set to make history at the Webex Players Series Victoria event, becoming the first father-daughter professional pairing to play in the same tournament
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Netflix Reveals Player Line-Up For Season 3 Of 'Full Swing'
It's been revealed that the golf docuseries will return for a third year on February 25th, with a host of huge names and tournaments set to feature
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Seth Waugh Calls LIV 'A Failed Economic Experiment' And Suggests Donald Trump And Scott O'Neil Could Increase PGA Tour-PIF Deal Chances
Speaking to Golfweek, the former PGA of America boss explained why all parties need a deal and why one might be helped along by two fresh faces...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Justin Thomas Sends Memo To PGA Tour Peers Advocating Closer TV-Player Relationships To Help Viewing Experience
Penning a lengthy letter to the PGA Tour membership, Thomas explained that 'more access and insight' can make a 'world of difference' to golf's overall viewing experience
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Provides Update Ahead Of Injury Return
The World No.1 shared he was on track to return soon, but declined to confirm whether he would be back in time for the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour remains in California this week, with the circuit moving to the iconic Torrey Pines and the Farmers Insurance Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Replacement Venue Chosen For 2025 Genesis Invitational
The PGA Tour has confirmed the Genesis Invitational will temporarily switch locations in 2025, with one reporter claiming a new site has already been selected
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Justin Thomas Surpasses PGA Tour Milestone
Following on from his solo second finish at The American Express, Thomas becomes the 13th player in PGA Tour history to earn more than $60 million in career earnings
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sepp Straka Claims Confident Victory At The American Express For Third PGA Tour Title
The Austrian completed a virtually blemish-free week with a two-under 70 to claim his first PGA Tour title since the 2023 John Deere Classic
By Mike Hall Published