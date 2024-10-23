Challenge Tour Pro Reveals Leukaemia Return And Vows To ‘Double Down And Fight Like Never Before’

Yorkshire golfer Jonathan Thomson has released a statement on Instagram to inform his fans and many followers that he has relapsed with leukaemia.

The pro golfer, who is affectionately known as “Jigger”, said that he would be undergoing treatment to “beat this once and for all”.

The Challenge Tour pro was diagnosed with leukaemia when he was seven years old, but he recovered by the time he was 12 and pursued his dream of playing on Tour.

Thomson is a popular player on the circuit, and he’s spoken a lot in the past about the fight for his life that he faced as a youngster.

At 6ft 9in, he became the tallest player in DP World Tour history in 2018 after coming through all three stages of Qualifying School in 2017.

His best finish on Tour came in 2018 when he made an all-English four-man playoff at the Made in Denmark, which eventually went the way of Matt Wallace.

That year was by far his best on the DP World Tour, but has since featured more regularly on the Challenge Tour. The 28-year-old has struggled for form in the second tier this season, although he did finish tied 12th at the Swiss Challenge in September.

However, he revealed that he has been feeling unwell for a couple of months, something he had hoped was just a nasty virus.

His worst fears were confirmed after a series of tests, but despite the devastating news, Thomson has vowed to “fight like never before.”

“I am now in the best care and will undergo treatment once again to try and beat this once and for all,” he said. “Now time to double down and fight like never before.”

A number of his fellow pros have been quick to offer their support, including Jack Singh Brar, Richard Mansell, and Ian Poulter, who said, “Be strong Jig.”