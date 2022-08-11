Jon Rahm And Wife Kelley Welcome Second Child

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jon Rahm will be hoping for a new baby bounce at the FedEx Playoffs after wife Kelley gave birth to their second child last week.

The World No.6 announced the birth of Eneko Cahill Rahm, born on August 5th, on social media five days later, while also confirming his arrival wouldn’t get in the way of the day job, with the FedEx Playoffs starting this week. The Rahms already have Kepa Cahill Rahm, who is nearly 18 months old. Their first child was due to be born during the 2021 Masters but came a week early to allow his father to carry on golfing. With impeccable timing, little brother Eneko was born at a time that allows Jon to play the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Rahm posted: “Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko and big brother Kepa are all doing great. We have had an amazing last few days soaking in these amazing moments as a family of four. Now time for the playoffs!”

Rahm is from Barrika, near Bilbao, in the Basque region of Spain, and Eneko, like Kepa before him, has been given a traditional Basque name. The 27-year-old married Kelley Cahill in Bilbao in December 2019, having met when both attended Arizona State University, where Kelley was a track & field standout.

The 2021 US Open champion headed to Memphis for the FedEx Playoffs hoping to benefit from ‘the nappy factor’, a term first coined in Keith Elliott’s ‘The Golf Form Book’, released in 1996, which states that new fathers often see a boost in form caused by the unconscious change in mindset triggered by a new arrival.