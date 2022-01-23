Jon Rahm Launches Expletive Rant Over American Express Course Set-Up

Jon Rahm has been the best golfer on the planet for a number of months now. However, at this week's The American Express, the world number one was struggling slightly. Playing the Nicklaus Tournament Course for his second round, Rahm was videoed walking off one of the greens when he mumbled "piece of s**t, f***ing setup, putting contest week, Jesus Christ".

You can watch the video, which was caught by a spectator, below.

Rahm isn't too happy with the easy conditions at the AmEx 😳

After his two-under-par second round, the Spaniard would start six shots back of the leaders and, despite a five-under-par 67 on Saturday, he still sits five back of overnight leaders Lee Hodges and Paul Barjon going into the final day.

Rahm's frustrations weren't helped on Saturday by the fact that the Spaniard had a number of putts lip out or finish on the edge of the hole, with Rahm producing a sarcastic reaction at the 18th when he did eventually get a putt to drop.

Jon Rahm couldn't catch a break on the greens Saturday ...Until the final hole. 🙌

Going into the final day, Rahm will need to go low to have any chance of securing his seventh PGA Tour title, with the Spaniard one of the 15 players who are less than five shots back of the leaders going into Sunday.