'I Think It Will Happen' - Joaquin Niemann 'Hopeful' Of LIV Golf Major Route
The LIV Golf points leader believes the tour will have its own route into the four men's Majors next year
Joaquin Niemann says he's "hopeful" that LIV Golf will have secured its own route into the four men's Majors by next year and believes the top 10 players in the standings should all qualify.
Currently, LIV Golf has no way of qualifying for the Majors with even its 2023 champion Talor Gooch playing in just one of the four this year - which was the PGA Championship via a special invite.
Niemann played in three. He received invites into The Masters and PGA Championship and qualified for The Open after winning the 2023 Australian Open. He was not able to make it into the US Open field.
"I mean, I believe that it's going to happen. I feel like they've got to pull for the best of the game, and I think that's the right way to do it, hopefully give us some spots out here on LIV and have the best players in there," Niemann said on whether LIV will get Major spots.
"But yeah, I feel like there's also different pathways that I can probably take to get into, but ideally it would be nice for LIV and for the game that they have some spots for us.
"I would say top 10 guys. There's definitely 10 guys, top 10 guys here that could win Majors, and yeah, they can definitely give those 10 spots for us and have more competitive Majors.
"Yeah, it's frustrating, but at the end, I feel like I'm pulling hard for LIV Golf to improve, and I think that would be one of the ways that the game and LIV would improve.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"From my side personally, I feel like I'm going to find a way to be in the Majors, so it doesn't frustrate me or put me out.
"I hope so. I'm pretty optimistic. I think it will happen. I was the same way last year. I felt like we were going to do something for this year. It didn't happen, but I found a way to get into it. I got some invitations, which was nice. I feel more optimistic for next season."
Niemann is once again planning to compete on the DP World Tour at the end of the season to try and accumulate world ranking points and earn his way into Majors. Open spots will likely be up for grabs again at the Australian Open as well as other events, while the top 50 in the world rankings at the end of the year qualify for The Masters.
He also ranks as high as 13th in the Race to Dubai standings after his Australian Open win and a runner-up finish at the Dubai Desert Classic in January.
"If I can go and they let me play, I will definitely try to go because I feel like - obviously I would like not to go and just be on LIV and get those spots, but the only reason - if I'm able to go and play on DP World it's because of the Majors and try to get my way in," he said.
"If I'm free to go and play the DP World I might go and play because I'm pretty high on the rankings on the DP World. If I'm able, if they let me do it, I'll try."
Before that, Niemann tees it up at JCB Golf and Country Club this week in the LIV Golf League and then Le Golf National next week in the men's Olympic golf tournament.
"I feel like it's one of the events you play every four years, and having a gold medal on your chest I think is something really special and emotional," he said.
"I feel like it does give you that little extra. For me it would be the fourth week in a row, going to the Olympics, but I'll feel pretty fresh and new because we are going to play every four years, so I'm going to try to do my best there and hopefully get a good prize on Sunday."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
9 LIV Golfers In Danger Of Being Relegated
Time is running out for LIV players to secure another season in the 54-hole league - with some big names at risk of losing their card
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Happens To LIV Golfers That Get Relegated?
Players who finish 49th and below will be relegated from the 2024 LIV Golf League - what will happen to them?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
9 LIV Golfers In Danger Of Being Relegated
Time is running out for LIV players to secure another season in the 54-hole league - with some big names at risk of losing their card
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Happens To LIV Golfers That Get Relegated?
Players who finish 49th and below will be relegated from the 2024 LIV Golf League - what will happen to them?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Tops YouTube Rankings With Donald Trump Video
Bryson DeChambeau's online popularity got another huge boost as his ambitious plans to get former US President Donald Trump to appear on his YouTube channel paid off
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf United Kingdom Prize Money Payout 2024
Cameron Smith hopes for a repeat of his 2023 success in the UK as players compete for another eye-catching prize fund
By Mike Hall Published
-
This Much-Loved Masters Feature Just Made Its Full LIV Golf Debut
The 'Any Shot, Any Time' feature officially launched on the LIV Golf app in Andalucia as Sergio Garcia claimed victory at Valderrama
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Open Contender Set For Latest LIV Golf Start
John Catlin has been in fine form this season, and now has his sights set on LIV Golf UK
By Michael Weston Published
-
Daniel Brown Nearly Hits LIV Golf's Dean Burmester At Open Championship After Wayward Tee Shot
Playing the par 4 seventh, Brown's drive almost struck Stinger GC's Dean Burmester, who was playing the iconic par 3 Postage Stamp
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman On-Site At 152nd Open Championship
Two-time Open champion and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has been invited to this year's championship, it has been confirmed
By Elliott Heath Published