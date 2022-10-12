Jack Nicklaus Voices Concern Over ‘Two Tier’ PGA Tour

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jack Nicklaus has expressed concern that the extra money available for certain events could create a two-tier PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour has introduced purses of at least $20m in 12 events for the 2022/23 season as it attempts to counter the LIV Golf threat. However, speaking at Timuquana Country Club, where he hit a ceremonial opening tee shot at the Constellation Furyk & Friends, Nicklaus said he thinks PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan “has a little work to do to figure out how to make it work”.

He then elaborated on his concerns, saying: “I’m not sure what to make of it yet. I think the Tour was going to get there, but the LIV thing pushed them. That’s pretty obvious. What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers. All of a sudden the other tournaments become feeders.”

One of the beneficiaries of the extra money will be Nicklaus’ own Memorial Tournament, whose purse will increase from $12m to $20m, but another tournament he has close ties with, the Honda Classic, will have a significantly smaller $8.4m purse.

Nevertheless, Nicklaus is confident that, in time, its status will be improved by a move in the schedule away from the its current February slot close to the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship. He said: "It's been in a tough spot for the last four to five years sitting there between LA and Bay Hill. I think they'd like to get out of that spot. Since we're beneficiaries, I've had some reasonable talk with Jay about it. I've got a few ideas we're exploring. We're trying to figure out a way to move the date and make it more significant.”

While Nicklaus clearly thinks the PGA Tour has some issues as its changes come into effect, he's unlikely to switch allegiance. In May he revealed he'd turned down an offer of more than $100m to join LIV Golf. Meanwhile, he's unfazed about the money today's players can make. He said: “It’s amazing. The golfers of today are blessed by what they do and the money they can raise and play for. It’s unbelievable. But you look at the other sports, and they’re doing the same thing.”