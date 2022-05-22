Jack Nicklaus Company Sues Jack Nicklaus

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Back in mid-May, a complaint was filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York against the 18-time Major winner, accusing him of breaching a contract with the Nicklaus Companies as well as tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty.

Who filed the complaint you may ask? Well, it was filed by Howard Milstein, a New York businessman, chairman, president and CEO of New York Private Bank & Trust and Executive Chairman of the Nicklaus Companies. The reason for the complaint was reportedly down to Nicklaus being paid $145 million in 2007 to provide exclusive services and property to the Nicklaus Companies which, over time, he has allegedly failed to live up to or has worked against the company directly.

Howard Milstein attends a Publication Party at the American Museum of Natural History in January 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Allegedly, there were three specific instances of the 82-year-old breaching the contract; these are said to have included receiving a substantial cash payment for promoting the 2022 Soudal Open, a recent DP World Tour event, as well as alleged wrongful conduct involving a video game being developed with the Masters and PGA Tour.

The last alleged breach is said to have involved wrongful conduct regarding negotiations with the PIF Saudi Investment Fund, where Nicklaus was reportedly offered $100 million dollars, which he turned down, to head up the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

In a statement released by the organisation, Nicklaus said: “The claims made by Howard Milstein are untrue. Our relationship has been a difficult one, at best. I have little doubt about the outcome, but I don’t intend to make this a public spectacle, if it can be avoided.”