'It Would Be A Dream' - Rose Zhang Thinking Of Solheim Cup Debut

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As Rose Zhang competes at the Evian Championship, her trip to Europe sparks thoughts of making this year's Solheim Cup, which she admits would be a dream come true.

The 20-year-old amateur sensation played her way into the automatic Solheim Cup places after just three events as a professional.

It helped, of course, that she made an immediate impact in the paid ranks by winning her first tournament as a professional - becoming the first player to win on her LPGA debut since 1951.

She seems nailed-on to be in Stacy Lewis' USA team now for the Solheim Cup, which takes place in Spain in September, and she's questioned on the subject every time she tees it up.

Even on the eve of the next women's Major, the Solheim Cup is still a hot topic for Zhang to be quizzed on - and she admits it's a dream she'd love to have come true.

"It would be a dream just because back in - I've played two Junior Solheim Cups, one in Des Moines, Iowa and one in Gleneagles," said Zhang.

"Nothing is better than representing your own country with amazing people, having teammates to celebrate and enjoy playing for the honour of the red, white, and blue.

"It's a different format as well. I always loved team formats. I will say that of course it's a radar that a lot of people have to qualify for this event, and the prestige is absolutely incredible.

"But I don't really think about the Rolex Rankings a lot. I haven't looked at it at all actually. I feel like if my game is there, by by-product I'll be able to qualify."

Zhang won on her LPGA Tour professional debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zhang revealed that despite leaving college and exploding onto the professional scene, she is determined to finish school while playing on the LPGA Tour.

"I will be continuing to finish my studies in the next two, three years," she said. "I've talked to my counselors about how I can balance that schedule around my pro golf life, how to manage my studies, because that's something I'm very passionate about and I believe that it's something that I want to complete in my life."

The Evian Championship will quickly be followed by the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath as the best players in the world take on two Majors in Europe.

Even for one so young, though, Zhang is comfortable over in Europe given she's made a lot of friends and is a regular visitor to France.

"A lot of my French friends, they live in Paris, the middle of Paris, so in the last couple years I've been able to come over every year and kind of stay at their place, play golf with their kids, and I created or formed a really close relationship with all of them," Zhang added.

"On top of that, when I came to the Evian Junior Cup I made a really close family friend now who basically kind of takes me under their wings when I'm here in France, and it's been just a really enjoyable time.

"I've really created close bonds with them."

Zhang, who also said she loves all types of French bread and pastries, is also a big fan of the surroundings in Evian for the tournament.

"First of all Evian itself is so incredible to see the views. Every time I look out on the range, on the golf course it's just so beautiful. That's something breathtaking.

"I think golf takes you many places, but I'm a huge foodie. I love bread. France makes amazing bread, baguettes, croissants, everything, especially desserts. So I'm a big fan."