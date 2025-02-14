'I’m A Huge Fan Of Rory But He Is Angering Me’ - Johnson Wagner Critical Of McIlroy’s 'Get Over It' Comments

Rory McIlroy wants to draw a line under the last few years in golf and start again to build a unified tour - but the angry reaction to those comments from Johnson Wagner shows why it just won't be that easy.

From one of LIV Golf's biggest criticis, McIlroy is now eager to start again and move on from all of the animosity and get the best players back together playing in one competition.

In an interview ahead of the Genesis Invitational, McIlroy spoke of the benefit of LIV Golf's emergence being the increased prize funds now available on the PGA Tour.

The Northern Irishman said those who still had ill feelings about the last couple of years have "just got to get over it" as US President Donald Trump's intervention could be speeding up the deal process between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF.

“If people are butt hurt or have their feelings hurt because guys went or whatever, like who cares?" McIlroy added, and those comments in particular angered Golf Channel analyst Wagner.

“The fact that he’s saying that we’ve all benefited, he’s just seeing things from a finite perspective, from his perspective," Wagner said on Golf Central's preview show.

"You know who hasn’t benefited since all these things have gone on? The sponsors, who pay all the bills. TV is down, everything is down yet they are being asked to pay more money.

"So, good for you, I’m glad you’re making more money than you were in ’19, which was a ton of money."

Wagner also thought McIlroy was now looking after his own interests in pushing for a small, elite world tour for the top players - after previously causing a lot of the tension himself with his anti-LIV comments.

“Also, he’s telling everyone to get over it," Wagner added. "Rory has said a lot of things over the past couple of seasons that have rubbed a lot of players the wrong way.

"Now, he wants everyone to get over it, he’s pushing for a small world tour. He’s trying to get his way in every way. I’m a huge fan of Rory, but he’s angering me right now.”

. @johnson_wagner with some pointed commentary on @McIlroyRory's presser yesterday. "He just is seeing things from such a finite perspective, from his perspective." pic.twitter.com/fcqCNVrtBUFebruary 14, 2025

Wagner agreed with presenter Cara Banks' suggestion that his anger was caused by McIlroy's shifting position on LIV Golf - a point that has also angered other PGA Tour players over the last couple of years.

Wagner did, though, praise McIlroy for his straight talking and giving honest answers in the constant press conferences he has to do as one of the biggest stars in golf.

"One thing I will say about Rory positively though is he's put in this position where he has to speak all the time," Wagner added.

"And he gives his honest answers whether you like it or not. I don't particularly like this press conference but he does speak and he gives you information."