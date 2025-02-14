'I’m A Huge Fan Of Rory But He Is Angering Me’ - Johnson Wagner Critical Of McIlroy’s 'Get Over It' Comments
Johnson Wagner was angered by Rory McIlroy's latest "get over it" comments, and feels the Northern Irishman is "trying to get his way in every way" in how the future of men's pro golf looks
Rory McIlroy wants to draw a line under the last few years in golf and start again to build a unified tour - but the angry reaction to those comments from Johnson Wagner shows why it just won't be that easy.
From one of LIV Golf's biggest criticis, McIlroy is now eager to start again and move on from all of the animosity and get the best players back together playing in one competition.
In an interview ahead of the Genesis Invitational, McIlroy spoke of the benefit of LIV Golf's emergence being the increased prize funds now available on the PGA Tour.
The Northern Irishman said those who still had ill feelings about the last couple of years have "just got to get over it" as US President Donald Trump's intervention could be speeding up the deal process between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF.
“If people are butt hurt or have their feelings hurt because guys went or whatever, like who cares?" McIlroy added, and those comments in particular angered Golf Channel analyst Wagner.
“The fact that he’s saying that we’ve all benefited, he’s just seeing things from a finite perspective, from his perspective," Wagner said on Golf Central's preview show.
"You know who hasn’t benefited since all these things have gone on? The sponsors, who pay all the bills. TV is down, everything is down yet they are being asked to pay more money.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"So, good for you, I’m glad you’re making more money than you were in ’19, which was a ton of money."
Wagner also thought McIlroy was now looking after his own interests in pushing for a small, elite world tour for the top players - after previously causing a lot of the tension himself with his anti-LIV comments.
“Also, he’s telling everyone to get over it," Wagner added. "Rory has said a lot of things over the past couple of seasons that have rubbed a lot of players the wrong way.
"Now, he wants everyone to get over it, he’s pushing for a small world tour. He’s trying to get his way in every way. I’m a huge fan of Rory, but he’s angering me right now.”
. @johnson_wagner with some pointed commentary on @McIlroyRory's presser yesterday. "He just is seeing things from such a finite perspective, from his perspective." pic.twitter.com/fcqCNVrtBUFebruary 14, 2025
Wagner agreed with presenter Cara Banks' suggestion that his anger was caused by McIlroy's shifting position on LIV Golf - a point that has also angered other PGA Tour players over the last couple of years.
Wagner did, though, praise McIlroy for his straight talking and giving honest answers in the constant press conferences he has to do as one of the biggest stars in golf.
"One thing I will say about Rory positively though is he's put in this position where he has to speak all the time," Wagner added.
"And he gives his honest answers whether you like it or not. I don't particularly like this press conference but he does speak and he gives you information."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
