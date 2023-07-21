'I'll Hit Shots Like A No. 1 Player In The World And Then I'll Make A 9'

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Justin Thomas lamented the "bonehead mistakes" that led to a disappointing early exit at the 151st Open.

The American left himself with a mountain to climb to make the weekend after an 11-over 82 on Thursday at Royal Liverpool, and although he improved on day two with a respectable level-par 71, he couldn't prevent missing his third Major cut of the year.

"I played really well today," Thomas said. "It was very, very tough out there. I thought I -- I used today as a good opportunity to get ready for next week, and I felt like I did that. The golf in Minnesota is obviously slightly different than here in Liverpool. But I'm hitting a lot of good shots.

"I'm just making so many bonehead mistakes and crazy things happening, and I'll be fine."

The damage was done in a disastrous round one when Thomas fell foul of Hoylake's brutal 18th-hole bunkers. When all was said and done, he tapped in for a quadruple-bogey nine and the worst score of his Major career to date, eclipsing the 81 he shot at last month's US Open.

If there could be a positive in that, Thomas found one. Although he admitted it has been a "tough" period for him and his dad, who is also his coach, there were at least glimpses of the player he knows he can be during his two days on the Wirral links.

"Neither one of us want anything to be bad when it comes to my golf, but we're working hard. We're trying as hard as we can. There's nobody that shot 82 that hit some of the quality shots that I did yesterday. It doesn't make sense," Thomas added.

"I'll hit shots like a No. 1 player in the world, and then I'll make a nine on my last hole of the tournament. I don't know if it's a focus thing or I'm just putting too much pressure on myself or what it is, but when I figure it out, I'll be better for it."

Ryder Cup ramifications

It is no doubt just a blip in the career of Thomas, but it could hardly have come at a worse time. The Ryder Cup is fast approaching and as it stands, the 30-year-old is relying on a captain's pick, a position he admits is uncomfortable.

Asked what he can do to convince Team USA skipper Zach Johnson he deserves a seat on the plane to Rome, Thomas pointed to his record, which reads 6-2-1 after two appearances in the biennial contest.

"I mean, it's not like I'm going to write him [Johnson] a love letter or anything," Thomas said. "I would like to think that my record is my best argument. I love the team events. I thrive in them. I just enjoy it. Playing with a partner could kind of ease me a little bit, relax me.

"I don't want to put him in this position. I hate even having to hope for a pick. This is the first time since I first qualified that I've had to rely on a captain's pick, and it's not fun, especially when you're trending the wrong way when other people are trending toward it.

"But I'm just hoping that I can finish this year out strong and my record speaks for itself, and I can, sorry, bring the Cup home."