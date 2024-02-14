'If You Go In Assuming It's Going To Be Insane, It's Hard To Be Overly Surprised' - Max Homa And Wyndham Clark On 'One Week Of Chaos' At The WM Phoenix Open
The American pair said they found their personal experiences at TPC Scottsdale to be "fine", however, Clark admitted Saturday did get "a little out of control" from the fan's point of view
Max Homa admitted he was not surprised about the "crazy" scenes at last week's WM Phoenix Open and stated that it is difficult to be shocked if you go in assuming the tournament will play out in a certain way.
At an event where a party atmosphere has always been encouraged, some people felt the line was crossed at times after a combination of weather-induced delays and poor fan behaviour partially took away from one of the most eagerly-anticipated stops on the PGA Tour calendar.
As well as a woman sustaining non-life-threatening injuries after falling from the stands early in the week, there were several reports of fights taking place and some members of the crowd heckling players during their swings.
Homa's most-recent Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson was filmed angrily engaging with fans after comments were made towards him, while Billy Horschel defended his outburst towards some patrons who called out during his playing partner's shot.
American pair Homa and Wyndham Clark said they found their personal experiences at the recent WM Phoenix Open to be "fine" - although Clark did admit Saturday's events did get "a little out of control."
Speaking to the PGA Tour's Sirius XM about the raucous atmosphere at TPC Scottsdale last week, Homa said: "I thought it was fine, it was crazy. Maybe it just depends if you go in assuming it's going to be insane then I guess it's hard to be overly surprised.
"There did seem like more fighting this year, which was quite funny. But I don't really mind [the atmosphere]. I get that for some people it's probably overwhelming. Granted, I played two-and-a-half days so I didn't have to endure it all four. But, I dunno, it's just one week of chaos."
It's raucous. But is it too much?After a wild week in Scottsdale, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark, and Colt call into Gravy & The Sleeze to talk about the atmosphere at the WM Phoenix Open with Drew & Johnson.@Maxhoma | @Wyndham_Clark | @thesleezyman | @johnson_wagner | @ColtKnost pic.twitter.com/Yt2xlytdYsFebruary 13, 2024
Meanwhile, Clark - who finished T41 at TPC Scottsdale - also acknowledged his own experience of the tournament was perfectly enjoyable. Although, the Denver-born golfer admitted some friends and family were less than happy with their week due to external factors.
Clark said: "It's always one of my favorite events, I love the week. But with that said, a combination of the weather and the number of people who were let in on Saturday, I think it got a little out of control.
"For me, it was fine. But just like my friends and family that were out there, they were all complaining about it. I had some people saying to me "this might be my last [Phoenix Open] or whatever, just because it got a little too much.
"I don't know if that's because of the weather and only being able to walk in certain areas because of all the mud, but I think it was maybe a little too chaotic on Saturday."
Both players return to action at this week's Genesis Invitational - which also sees Tiger Woods make his first PGA Tour start since last April's Masters.
