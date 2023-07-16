'If I Prepare Properly, I Believe' - Padraig Harrington Assesses Open Chances

Padraig Harrington insists he hasn’t given up completing a hat-trick of Open wins ahead of this year's tournament at Royal Liverpool.

The Irish veteran turns 52 next month but has been in fine form this year and is currently seventh on this season’s Champions Tour money list with $1,136,136.

At the US Open, which was won by Wyndham Clark, he finished tied 27th and now heads to Hoylake this week for the Open , where he is looking to add to his two Claret Jugs from 2007 and 2008.

“I am physically capable,” insisted Harrington, who secured his fifth victory on the Champions Tour last month at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. “I have gotten a lot better mentally over the last couple of years because of the Champions Tour.

“It all comes down to my discipline between now and the Open. If I prepare properly, I believe. If I don’t prepare properly, I’m only paying lip service to it. On the course you need dependability. If I turn up at The Open thinking I need to hole some putts, that I can’t afford to miss any eight-footers, all I’m doing is heaping pressure on myself from the start.”

Harrington’s Open record at Hoylake is not encouraging after missed cuts in 2006 with rounds of 75 & 74 and 2014 when he shot 74 & 78. “I am hoping that a sample size of two isn’t important,” he added. “I like the course. I just haven’t played well on it."

The Irishman believes his experience could pay off on the back nine on Sunday if he can force his way into contention. “With nine holes to go, back to the wall, you are going to play,” Harrington reflected in an interview with The Guardian.

“I believe I’m great mentally in that situation but it’s the 63 holes before because you cannot have that intensity for 72 holes. I cannot rely on those nine holes, three holes, playoff or whatever. You need your head in the game for Thursday morning.”

Luke Donald has six wildcards to name for this year's Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2021 Ryder Cup captain has every incentive amid growing talk he could even earn a wildcard pick for this year’s event. Captain Luke Donald has six picks for September’s contest in Rome at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

“If I get into contention, I will change my plans and play a schedule in Europe,” said Harrington. "It is very important for any player to make that kind of effort for the team. The Champions Tour is great but I have to perform in regular events. Nobody is picking a Ryder Cup player based on the Champions Tour. It has to be against my peers. I can push my way in by playing well.”