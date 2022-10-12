‘I'd Choose Majors Over Money’ - Sahith Theegala

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The ascent of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf has meant that the issue of money in the game has never been far from the headlines in 2022. However, for Sahith Theegala, if it came down to a choice between money and the chance to compete in Majors, there’s only one winner.

Speaking ahead of the Zozo Championship in Japan, the American said: “Oh, Majors for sure, not even close. OK, I don't want to say like money isn't a factor because anyone who says it isn't a factor is lying. It's a big factor. But I think if you asked a lot of the guys out here that truly - they do it to make money, but once you've kind of established yourself out here, you can make enough money playing golf on the PGA Tour and it's not about that anymore for a lot of guys.”

The World No.54 has yet to enjoy success in Majors with his best finish to date being the tie for 34th he achieved in July’s 150th Open at St Andrews. Meanwhile, he’s still awaiting his first PGA Tour win. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old is beginning to make an impact in the game, as evidenced by his PGA Tour Rookie of the Year nomination and tie for 6th in the PGA Tour season opener, The Fortinet Championship.

Theegala is aiming for another solid PGA Tour performance in Japan, and he explained why he thinks it's the best Tour, despite the temptations offered by LIV Golf. He said: “I still feel like honestly the PGA Tour is where the best golf is being played and the best players still are. But again, like at least for me, and I've talked about it with a lot of other rookies last year, we've dreamt to play on the PGA Tour and all the legacy and history that comes with that, it's all great and it's very important.”

For Theegala, though, competing in Majors is his ultimate aim. Despite a tough test awaiting him as part of a strong field this week, he explained he’s already looking ahead to next year’s biggest events. He said: “I bet I'm going to be so nervous at Augusta, but I already know it's going to be one of the best weeks of my life. The Open was incredible, but at the time it kind of felt like a one-off. Like I said, what I want to do is just compete against the best in the world and try to get the best out of myself and soak it all in with other guys. I don't think there's any better place to do that than at a Major championship.”