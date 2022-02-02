‘I Used To Hit 19 Buckets Of Balls In A Day’ – Inci Mehmet Reveals Gruelling Practice Schedule

They say you shouldn’t practice until you get it right but rather until you can’t get it wrong. Perhaps Inci Mehmet took that a little too literally. Speaking on the Rick Shiels Golf Show, Mehmet detailed her practice regime as a junior golfer prior to turning professional.

“My mum would give me a £20 note every single weekend and I would go to my local club and I’d spend £19 on balls. I used to hit 19 buckets in a day every weekend and I’d save that £1 for lunch, which was toasted teacakes”. Even if they were small baskets, it still equates to 475 balls. No wonder she possesses an almost textbook golf swing.

Mehmet gave an insightful overview of her introduction to the game, which began age 4. Somewhat comically, she said that “golf wasn’t it” before adding that she wanted to be a professional footballer or a magician. Mehmet did however, recall the day where it all clicked and she revealed to her mum that she wanted to be a professional golfer. After that, “I was addicted and obsessed with being on the driving range".

The 25-year-old said, “I would spend all day on the driving range, taking six baskets of balls to the bay.” It’s no surprise that Mehmet soon caught the eye of Wentworth Golf Club, who subsequently offered her a scholarship to their junior programme. She would go on to win their Club Championship at just fifteen.

The British golfer-turned-broadcaster earned full playing rights onto the Ladies European Tour after finishing twelfth during the 2016 qualifying series, the top ranked British player that year, when she was just 20. Mehmet’s practice habits have changed over the years and admits she would much prefer to play as that helps in her Sky Sports Analyst role. She did however, look back and admit, “If I had learnt course management sooner, I could have been a very different player”.

Mehmet is now a full-time freelancer in golf media, who describes herself as a broadcaster, presenter, commentator and analyst. Check out her appearance on the Rick Shiels Golf Show, which also includes an interesting tale of former England Rugby World Cup winning coach, Sir Clive Woodward, showcasing the software that allowed Mehmet to really break down her game.