‘I Just Looked At It As A Normal Sunday Of A Normal Golf Tournament’ - Thriston Lawrence Explains ‘Calm’ Mindset To Finish Fourth At The Open

For a time during the final round of The Open, it appeared South African Thriston Lawrence was closing in on his maiden Major title.

The four-time DP World Tour winner was in serious contention helped by a five-under 32 on the front nine before he eventually settled for fourth behind joint runners-up Justin Rose and Billy Horschel and winner Xander Schauffele.

However, any thoughts that the 27-year-old would be disappointed at missing out on the Claret Jug by just three shots were put to one side when he admitted he was “proud” of the accomplishment. Following the final round at Royal Troon, Lawrence also admitted he had been “calm” during the final round.

He said: “I think I did pretty well out there. I didn’t actually put myself under the pressure that some people are supposed to. I just looked at it as a normal Sunday of a normal golf tournament. Yes, it is The Open, it is a bigger stage. But being in that moment, I felt so calm. It felt like a normal Sunday, me trying to win a golf tournament, trying to be creative, and I managed to accomplish that. So very proud of myself.”

Billy Horschel was one of only three players who finished ahead of Lawrence at Royal Troon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence’s blistering front nine handed him a one-shot lead at the turn, but he insisted that it didn’t alter his gameplan heading into the closing holes.

He added: “It’s like any other tournament. Once you’re in the lead you always think about winning. But teeing up today, that was my mindset, going out there to try and win. So being in the lead or being one or two shots back doesn’t change the mindset or gameplan or anything.

“Like I said, it’s a normal Sunday, and yeah, it’s The Open Championship, my first final group in a Major, first top 10 in a Major, but still, a tournament, just a bigger tournament, more iconic tournament.”

Previously, Lawrence’s best finish at a Major had been a T42 at the 2022 Open at St Andrews, and he admitted that his far more accomplished performance this week would give him a sense of pride after the dust settles.

“No question,” he remarked. “Like I said, the mindset was to try and stay as composed as possible, try and stay calm, try and stick to the gameplan. Very proud of my patience this week, very proud I did it in front of all those people on a stage that I’ve never played in front of, so just very proud of myself.”

Thanks to finishing fourth, Lawrence has earned not only an exemption into next year’s tournament at Royal Portrush as one of the top 10 on the leaderboard, but also his first appearance at The Masters because the top four and ties are guaranteed a place at next year’s Augusta National Major. Lawrence also claimed prize money of $876,000 to round off a hugely satisfying week.