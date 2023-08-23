Tour Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The final week of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season has finally arrived, as the Tour Championship at East Lake is now just days away from teeing off. Featuring the remaining 30 players, this event is unique in that everyone starts at various strokes under par based on how they performed throughout the season.

Leading the way, Scottie Scheffler will begin at -10, with Viktor Hovland (-8), Rory McIlroy (-7), and Jon Rahm (-6) trailing just behind. From there, the remaining 25 players will be bucketed in groups of five going all the way down to even par.

As only an event that culminates an entire season should, the winner will walk away with a massive $18 million check to go along with the Tour Championship trophy. Let’s take a closer look at the course, the odds, and the five players I expect to do the best this week in Atlanta.

Tour Championship Odds (Includes Starting Strokes)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +140 Rory McIlroy +330 Viktor Hovland +500 Jon Rahm +800 Patrick Cantlay +1600 Xander Schauffele +2800 Max Homa +2800 Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 Lucas Glover +4000 Wyndham Clark +5000

East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Coming in at just over 7,300 yards, East Lake is a very scoreable course for the world’s best with scores in the 60s becoming the norm over the years. Hosting the Tour Championship since 2004, these guys are familiar with its layout and I expect that will show through once again with a birdie fest throughout.

Tour CHAMPIONSHIP POWER RANKINGS

Scottie Scheffler (+750) (Bet $100 to collect $850) The best Scottie Scheffler odds are at DraftKings

It's hard to go against the best in the business, especially when given a -10 headstart. If Scottie Scheffler can be even decent on the greens, he runs away with this one.

Rory McIlroy (+650) (Bet $100 to collect $750) For the best Rory McIlroy odds go to DraftKings

Starting at -7, Rory McIlroy is the defending FedEx Cup champ and is looking to become the first player to ever win back-to-back.

Jon Rahm (+750) (Bet $100 to collect $850) Head to DraftKings for the best Jon Rahm odds

Starting at -6, Jon Rahm has not looked his best down the stretch but comes into this event with a scoring average of 68.3.

Viktor Hovland (+650) (Bet $100 to collect $750) Go to FanDuel for the best Viktor Hovland odds

After his big win last week, Viktor Hovland will start the week at -8. That win could very well park the confidence he’ll need for this event.

Patrick Cantlay (+3500) (Bet $100 to collect $3,600) FanDuel has the best Patrick Cantlay odds

Starting all the way back at -4, Patrick Cantlay has plenty of work to do here. A former FedEx Cup title winner, though, he has all the tools to do it again.