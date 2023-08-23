Tour Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field

Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Tour Championship and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.

Jon Rahm ines up a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Johnny Covers
By Johnny Covers
published

The final week of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season has finally arrived, as the Tour Championship at East Lake is now just days away from teeing off. Featuring the remaining 30 players, this event is unique in that everyone starts at various strokes under par based on how they performed throughout the season.

Leading the way, Scottie Scheffler will begin at -10, with Viktor Hovland (-8), Rory McIlroy (-7), and Jon Rahm (-6) trailing just behind. From there, the remaining 25 players will be bucketed in groups of five going all the way down to even par. 

As only an event that culminates an entire season should, the winner will walk away with a massive $18 million check to go along with the Tour Championship trophy. Let’s take a closer look at the course, the odds, and the five players I expect to do the best this week in Atlanta.

Tour Championship Odds (Includes Starting Strokes)

Swipe to scroll horizontally
GolferOdds
Scottie Scheffler+140
Rory McIlroy+330
Viktor Hovland+500
Jon Rahm+800
Patrick Cantlay+1600
Xander Schauffele+2800
Max Homa+2800
Matt Fitzpatrick+4000
Lucas Glover+4000
Wyndham Clark+5000

East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Coming in at just over 7,300 yards, East Lake is a very scoreable course for the world’s best with scores in the 60s becoming the norm over the years. Hosting the Tour Championship since 2004, these guys are familiar with its layout and I expect that will show through once again with a birdie fest throughout. 

Tour CHAMPIONSHIP POWER RANKINGS

Scottie Scheffler (+750) (Bet $100 to collect $850) The best Scottie Scheffler odds are at DraftKings

It's hard to go against the best in the business, especially when given a -10 headstart. If Scottie Scheffler can be even decent on the greens, he runs away with this one. 

Rory McIlroy (+650) (Bet $100 to collect $750) For the best Rory McIlroy odds go to DraftKings

Starting at -7, Rory McIlroy is the defending FedEx Cup champ and is looking to become the first player to ever win back-to-back. 

Jon Rahm (+750) (Bet $100 to collect $850) Head to DraftKings for the best Jon Rahm odds

Starting at -6, Jon Rahm has not looked his best down the stretch but comes into this event with a scoring average of 68.3.

Viktor Hovland (+650) (Bet $100 to collect $750) Go to FanDuel for the best Viktor Hovland odds

After his big win last week, Viktor Hovland will start the week at -8. That win could very well park the confidence he’ll need for this event.

Patrick Cantlay (+3500) (Bet $100 to collect $3,600) FanDuel has the best Patrick Cantlay odds

Starting all the way back at -4, Patrick Cantlay has plenty of work to do here. A former FedEx Cup title winner, though, he has all the tools to do it again.

