‘I Don’t Know How He Doesn’t Win Every Tournament' - Top Coaches Praise Ultimate Competitor Koepka

Brooks Koepka is the ultimate competitor who should win every tournament he plays in as "nobody else is close to him in the last decade", according to two of the most renowned coaches in golf.

Both Pete Cowen and Claude Harmon III have worked closely with Koepka, and they've lavished him with praise as they spoke exclusively to Golf Monthly about the five-time Major champion.

After a lean spell through injury, leading to him joining LIV Golf, Koepka collected his fifth Major at the PGA Championship this year.

The 33-year-old has set his sights on double-digit Major wins, and Harmon has lifted the lid on exactly why Koepka is able to excel when the pressure is at its highest - mainly as he embraces the chaos.

“Everybody thinks Brooks doesn’t care," Harmon says in the latest edition of Golf Monthly. "He can come across as nonchalant, but I have never met anybody quite as competitive.

"Everybody says they like being under pressure and in the heat of the battle, but very few really do and that’s just one of the reasons that he’s been so successful in the Majors.

"He also expects there to be chaos whereas a lot of people are hoping nothing bad happens or it’s not going to get difficult – he has an appreciation that in order to win a Major, it’s going to get dirty and messy and you either like that or you don’t.

“He’s always been like that. The first day I met Brooks, he was still living with Peter Uihlein and Peter said could I watch his room-mate hit some balls?

"I asked Brooks what his goals were and he said he felt like he was good enough to win a Major, win multiple Majors and be No.1 in the world. He’s always had that self-belief.”

Koepka should win every tournament

Cowen also works with Koepka and believes his game is better than anyone of his generation - with only injuries stopping him from being totally dominant in the Majors over the last decade.

“I don’t know how he doesn’t win every tournament, there are very few better than him at any part of the game," said Cowen.

"All his poor golf over last three years has been down to injuries as he couldn’t do what he wanted to do. He played when he was injured and that’s when he said his career was over.

"Then he got a different fitness guy and a different person working on his knee, ankle and hip and he’s back to being what he is now."

And Cowen backed up Koepka's own thoughts that he's only interested in winning Majors and wants to get to double digits at least.

“He’s only interested in the Majors," Cowen added. "When we started together, he said he wanted to win double-digit Majors and it’s achievable for him; he’s halfway there.

"He’s ahead of everybody else in his era – nobody else is close to him in the last decade.”