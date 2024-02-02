'I Could Never Get Comfortable Giving Up On The Childhood Dreams Of The Majors' - Justin Rose On Why LIV Golf Move Was Not An Option
Justin Rose had talks about a move to LIV Golf a few years ago, but the fear of missing Majors meant it was a non-starter for the Englishman
A fear of missing out on Majors is the reason Justin Rose says he turned down offers to join LIV Golf - as he admitted players returning to the PGA Tour would make the game stronger but will prove difficult to achieve.
Rose says he entertained talks about joining LIV Golf a few years ago, but was "never comfortable" with taking the risk of not being allowed into the Majors.
The Englishman also believes reintegration of LIV players back into the PGA Tour will ultimately be good for golf, but admits it will be a tough process.
With Tyrrell Hatton following Jon Rahm, LIV Golf continued to add players over the off-season, but making that move is not one Rose felt comfortable making.
"I guess technically I might have done like two-plus, two-plus, three years ago or something, at least had a conversation around it," Rose said about a LIV Golf offer.
"But for me it was always I could never get comfortable with the giving up on the childhood dreams of the Majors and I just couldn't see that changing anytime soon.
"I was in a position, a situation where I was having to earn my way into them so I didn't have those long-term exemptions to buffer it."
Entrance into the Majors remains a talking point as current LIV golfers not already exempt have to qualify or get Official World Golf Ranking points in other events to try and get in.
If golf eventually comes back together, the hope is the best players from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will be able to compete again - but just how that works in practice remains a sticking point.
Rory McIlroy now believes they should just be welcomed back, but Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay both say that in general the PGA Tour players are divided on the issue.
Rose says that long-term having the big names back would be good for the game, but admits that PGA Tour players may not see it that way in the short term.
"I think it's complicated and there will never be a one-for-one ration where one guy feels good about everyone coming back because they got something and they didn't," Rose added.
"But I think ultimately, if this is all structured the right way, those guys coming back strengthens the Tour and everybody that's now involved in this new structure is going to benefit from those great names coming back and being a part of the Tour.
"So you have to look at it objectively as well. Anything that's going to strengthen the Tour in the long term is going to benefit the players now.
"From that point, you've got to get your head around that, I suppose. I don't think there's an easy reintegration anytime soon, but I don't see that as off the table."
