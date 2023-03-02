How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational - 44 of world's top-50 in action

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational

Yes you read that right, 44 of the world's top-50 golfers will be competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard this week. Once again we will expect a battle for not only the trophy at the end of the week but also the world number one spot, currently held by Jon Rahm, who has won three times in six PGA Tour starts. Looking to knock him off are Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, both players with victories of late.

Don't expect incredible low scoring this week though as the last two events have been some of the toughest conditions of the year. The 2022 final-round scoring average was 75.48, compared to 75.49 a year prior. Scottie Scheffler won at 5 under last year, while Tyrrell Hatton won at 4 under in 2020 – the highest winning total since 1983.

It should be gripping television and one of the best ways to watch is through ESPN+. Below are all the details on the comprehensive streaming service.

How to live stream the Arnold Palmer Invitational

(opens in new tab) Watch the PGA Tour with ESPN+ ESPN Plus is an excellent place to live stream the golf in the US. Not only do you get main feed coverage but there are also feeds with featured holes, featured groups, as well as marquee groups. This service will be available not only for big events like the Arnold Palmer tournament, but also for all four Majors that form the backbone of the 2023 PGA Tour calendar. For the ultimate value, there's the Disney Plus bundle. Grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus package for just $12.99 a month (opens in new tab), which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.

How to get the ESPN Plus bundle

ESPN is jointly owned by Disney, so there's a bundle that lets you get ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a flexible monthly sum of a mere $12.99 - alternatively called the Disney Plus bundle. You can sign up for the great value bundle by heading to Disney Plus's website here (opens in new tab). That means not only will you get sport action with ESPN+, but you will also get Classic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons and much more. Then with Hulu you have access to the excellent entertainment library.

Subscribed to separately, you'd be looking at a cost of $19.88 a month, or $25.97 if you opted for Hulu without ads, making the $12.99 monthly fee ($19.99 without ads) one of the best value streaming offerings out there. Or you can head to the ESPN+ (opens in new tab) website direct and get a base subscription for just $9.99.

What devices can I watch ESPN Plus on?

ESPN+ is very easy to watch because you can you watch it on your smart TV, as well as PCs, tablets and via the ESPN Plus app on smartphones. ESPN Plus is now available on Xbox One and PS4 consoles, too. ESPN Plus is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast and the Amazon Fire TV platform. Importantly there is no difference in price between these platforms and you can carry an account over to a different one by signing in.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times (selected)

