How To Watch Open de France Live Stream: Schedule and Tee Times

How To Watch Cazoo Open de France live stream 2023

Former Ryder Cup venue Le Golf National welcomes several players for the Cazoo Open de France with some happy memories of playing at this course on the outskirts of Paris.

To ensure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a French Open live stream from wherever you are, together with today's tee times.

The French Open is the oldest open golf tournament in continental Europe. The first winner, in 1906, was Arnaud Massy, who won four times in all. The stellar list of past winners also includes John Henry Taylor (twice), James Braid, Walter Hagen, Henry Cotton (twice), Bobby Locke (twice), Greg Norman, Sandy Lyle, Seve Ballesteros (four times), Nick Faldo (three times) and José María Olazábal.

The French Open has been a mainstay of the European Tour, and this year’s edition is the 50th as a European Tour event. It has varied in status during its long history. It was for a period one of the Rolex Series of events on the DP World Tour, but having lost a sponsor, it no longer has this elevated status. Sandwiched between the BMW PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup, this year it has been overshadowed somewhat, and of the Ryder Cup players, only Robert MacIntyre will be playing.

This is ironic considering the venue. Le Golf National opened in 1990 and since 1991 all but two of the French Opens have been held here. But it is most famous as the host of the 2018 Ryder Cup, won by Europe captained by Thomas Bjørn,

Thorbjørn Olesen made his Cup debut that year and returns this year for the French Open. Another former Ryder Cupper returning to a scene of previous triumph is Nicolas Colsaerts, who is also one of this year’s vice captains. Although he did not play in that 2018 Ryder Cup, he won the French Open the following year. Defending champion Guido Migliozzi is another returning to a site of past glory.

If you're looking to watch a French Open live stream, the article below will tell you how to view the latest DP World tournament.

How To Watch 2023 French Open Live Stream From The US

All times ET

Thursday, September 21: 7.30am-12.30pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, September 22: 7.30am-12.30pm (NBC Sports app)

Saturday, September 23: 7.30am-12.00pm (NBC Sports app)

Sunday, September 24: 7:00am-12:00pm (NBC Sports app)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise Thursday's action from the Cazoo Open de France. The remaining days will be available via the NBC Sports app, which can be downloaded via the Google and Apple App Stores.

If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

How To Watch 2023 Cazoo Open De France Live Stream From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to set up and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

How To Watch 2023 French Open Live Stream From The UK

All times BST

Thursday, September 21: 12.00pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Mix)

Friday, September 22: 12.30pm-5pm (Sky Sports Mix)

Saturday, September 23: 12.30pm-5pm (Sky Sports Mix)

Sunday, September 24: 12pm-5pm (Sky Sports Mix)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking to sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £27 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

How to Watch French Open Live Stream From Australia

All times AEST

Thursday, September 21: 9.30pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, September 22: 9.30pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, September 23: 9.30pm-2am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, September 24: 9pm-1am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Watching the PGA Championship in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you watch the action from Paris here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events, LPGA and the Majors.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home if they use a VPN to watch their live stream of choice.

2023 French Open tee times and groups: Round 1

Selected groups and tee times (PT/ET/BST/AEST):

11pm(Wed)/2am/7am/4pm Nicolas Colsaerts, Grégory Havret, Raphaël Jacquelin

Nicolas Colsaerts, Grégory Havret, Raphaël Jacquelin 11.10pm(Wed)/2.10am/7.10am/4.10pm Thomas Detry, Alexander Björk, Antoine Rozner

Thomas Detry, Alexander Björk, Antoine Rozner 11.20pm(Wed)/2.20am/7.20am/4.20pm Tom Kim, Ryan Fox, Guido Migliozzi

Tom Kim, Ryan Fox, Guido Migliozzi 4.10am/7.10am/12.10pm/9.10pm Rasmus Højgaard, Jorge Campillo, Daniel Hillier

Rasmus Højgaard, Jorge Campillo, Daniel Hillier 4.20am/7.20am/12.20pm/9.20pm Robert MacInytre, Min Woo Lee, Victor Perez

Robert MacInytre, Min Woo Lee, Victor Perez 4.30am/7.30am/12.30pm/9.30pm Julien Brun, Billy Horschel, Yannik Paul

