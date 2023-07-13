How To Watch Barbasol Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
The Barbasol Championship has a history of exciting, tight finishes
How To Watch Barbasol Championship live stream 2023
The Barbasol Championship may be overshadowed by the top golfers playing in the Scottish Open, but it has consistently provided tight finishes and exciting drama.
To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a Barbasol Championship live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.
|Dates: July 13-16
|Venue: Keene Trace, Nicholasville, Kentucky
|TV channel: Golf Channel, CBS (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
|Watch every session: ESPN+ ($9.99/m)
|Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN
The Barbasol Championship, which debuted on the PGA Tour eight years ago, has always played second fiddle to a tournament being played in the United Kingdom at the same time. Originally it was up against The Open Championship; now it is the Genesis Scottish Open.
Like the Scottish Open, the Barbasol Championship is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour. But it is the poor relation – quite literally, as its purse is $3,800,000 compared with $9,000,000 up for grabs in Scotland. The best players on each tour, if they are playing this week, are doing so in Scotland.
The highest-ranked player to win the Barbasol Championship since it moved to Kentucky was Seamus Power, who was ranked 220th at the time. Jim Herman won in 2018 when he stood at 1,252nd in the rankings. (Victory took him to 269th.) Trey Mullinax was 370th when he won last year. He is not defending his title.
The highest-ranked player in this year’s field is Lucas Glover, world number 112 and 2009 US Open champion. He has missed 10 of 25 cuts this season, but in the past two weeks has finished tied fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied sixth at the John Deere Classic.
Since 2018, the tournament has been played on the Champions Course at Keene Trace in Kentucky. Its generous fairways and large greens provide ample opportunities for low scoring, and the winning scores have been between -21 and -26. But the course has also provided tight, dramatic finishes – all four of the Barbasol Championships held here have by won either by a single stroke or after a playoff.
If you're looking for a Barbasol Championship live stream, the article below will tell you how to watch the latest PGA Tour tournament.
US TV Schedule – How To Watch Barbasol Championship Live Stream
All times EDT
Thursday, July 13: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
Friday, July 14: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
Saturday, July 15: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
Sunday, July 16: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the Barbasol Championship. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.
No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.
For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.
The most complete and the cheapest streamed choice, though, has got to be ESPN+. It's $9.99 per month (again, no contract) and has full coverage of every PGA Tour session. You can watch the main feed or stay with individual holes and marquee groups instead.
Watch every session on ESPN Plus
Watch Barbasol Championship live stream on ESPN Plus ($9.99/m)
Less than $10 per month buys you every single minute of PGA Tour golf this season. Watch the main tournament feed or stay locked on featured course holes or high profile groups. The decision is yours. ESPN Plus also includes action from MLB, NFL, UFC and soccer from all over the world too.
Barbasol Championship Live Stream: How To Watch From Outside Your Country
There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.
Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN
Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.
UK TV Schedule – How To Watch Barbasol Championship Live Stream
All times BST
Thursday, July 13: 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday, July 14: 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday, July 15: 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday, July 16: 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)
In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.
You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.
Australia TV Schedule – How to Watch Barbasol Championship Live Stream
All times AEST
Friday, July 7: 6am-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Saturday, July 8: 6am-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Sunday, July 9: 6am-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Monday, July 10: 6am-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Kentucky here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.
It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.
It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.
As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.
Barbasol Championship tee times and groups: Round 1
Selected tee times (PT/ET/BST/AEST) and the hole on which they start:
- 4.40am/7.40am/12.40pm/9.40pm Grayson Murray, Jonas Blixt, Kevin Streelman (10)
- 5.02am/8.02am/1.02pm/10.02pm Ryan Gerard, Marcus Helligkilde, Ryo Hisatsune (10)
- 5.35am/8.35am/1.35pm/10.35pm Carl Yuan, Jens Dantorp, Marcus Kinhult (10)
- 9.21am/12.21pm/5.21pm/2.21am (Friday) Austin Smotherman, Paul Haley II, David Ravetto (1)
- 9.43am/12.43pm/5.43pm/2.43am (Friday) Ryan Brehm, Jim Herman, Troy Merritt
- 9.54am/12.54pm/5.54pm/5.45am (Friday) Lucas Glover, Taylor Pendrith, Peter Kuest (1)
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.
Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he was contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
Genesis Scottish Open Live Stream: How To Watch The Action From North Berwick
A high-quality field has gathered on the East Lothian coast
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Our 4 Favorite Golf Package Sets Are All On Sale During Amazon Prime Day
As Prime Day comes to a close, we have found four of our favourite package sets which, currently, have sizeable discounts on them
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Genesis Scottish Open Live Stream: How To Watch The Action From North Berwick
A high-quality field has gathered on the East Lothian coast
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
LIV Golf London Live Stream: Watch The Latest LIV Tournament
TV schedule and final round tee times and pairings for the Centurion Club, where Cameron Smith is overnight leader
By Roderick Easdale • Last updated
-
US Women's Open Live Stream: How To Watch The Action From Pebble Beach
How to watch the final day of the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach as the oldest Women's Major makes broadcast history
By Roderick Easdale • Last updated
-
How To Watch John Deere Classic Live Stream: TV Schedule, Tee Times And Pairings
Here's how to watch the final round live action as a congested leaderboard compete for the latest PGA Tour title
By Roderick Easdale • Last updated
-
Made in Himmerland Live Stream: How To Watch The Final Day Action
How to watch the final-day action from the DP World Tour's Made In Himmerland tournament in Denmark where Nacho Elvira leads
By Roderick Easdale • Last updated
-
How to watch Rocket Mortgage Classic Live Stream: TV schedule, Tee Times and Pairings
Here's how to watch the final round action in the Rocket Mortgage Classic as overnight leader Rickie Fowler aims for his first Tour title in 96 starts in the latest PGA Tour event
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
LIV Golf Valderrama Live Stream: Watch The Latest LIV Tournament For Free
TV schedule and final round tee times and pairings for Valderrama, where Bryson DeChambeau has made himself the one to beat after day two in Andalucia
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Betfred British Masters Live Stream: How To Watch The DP World Tour Event
How to watch the final round at The Belfry, which is bubbling up to an exciting finish with six men tied for the lead, and 22 men within three shots of the lead
By Roderick Easdale • Published