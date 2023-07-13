How To Watch Barbasol Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times

How To Watch Barbasol Championship live stream 2023

The Barbasol Championship may be overshadowed by the top golfers playing in the Scottish Open, but it has consistently provided tight finishes and exciting drama.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a Barbasol Championship live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

The Barbasol Championship, which debuted on the PGA Tour eight years ago, has always played second fiddle to a tournament being played in the United Kingdom at the same time. Originally it was up against The Open Championship; now it is the Genesis Scottish Open.

Like the Scottish Open, the Barbasol Championship is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour. But it is the poor relation – quite literally, as its purse is $3,800,000 compared with $9,000,000 up for grabs in Scotland. The best players on each tour, if they are playing this week, are doing so in Scotland.

The highest-ranked player to win the Barbasol Championship since it moved to Kentucky was Seamus Power, who was ranked 220th at the time. Jim Herman won in 2018 when he stood at 1,252nd in the rankings. (Victory took him to 269th.) Trey Mullinax was 370th when he won last year. He is not defending his title.

The highest-ranked player in this year’s field is Lucas Glover, world number 112 and 2009 US Open champion. He has missed 10 of 25 cuts this season, but in the past two weeks has finished tied fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied sixth at the John Deere Classic.

Since 2018, the tournament has been played on the Champions Course at Keene Trace in Kentucky. Its generous fairways and large greens provide ample opportunities for low scoring, and the winning scores have been between -21 and -26. But the course has also provided tight, dramatic finishes – all four of the Barbasol Championships held here have by won either by a single stroke or after a playoff.

If you're looking for a Barbasol Championship live stream, the article below will tell you how to watch the latest PGA Tour tournament.

US TV Schedule – How To Watch Barbasol Championship Live Stream

All times EDT

Thursday, July 13: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, July 14: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, July 15: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, July 16: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the Barbasol Championship. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

The most complete and the cheapest streamed choice, though, has got to be ESPN+. It's $9.99 per month (again, no contract) and has full coverage of every PGA Tour session. You can watch the main feed or stay with individual holes and marquee groups instead.

Watch every session on ESPN Plus

Watch Barbasol Championship live stream on ESPN Plus ($9.99/m)

Less than $10 per month buys you every single minute of PGA Tour golf this season. Watch the main tournament feed or stay locked on featured course holes or high profile groups. The decision is yours. ESPN Plus also includes action from MLB, NFL, UFC and soccer from all over the world too.

Barbasol Championship Live Stream: How To Watch From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

UK TV Schedule – How To Watch Barbasol Championship Live Stream

All times BST

Thursday, July 13: 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, July 14: 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, July 15: 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, July 16: 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule – How to Watch Barbasol Championship Live Stream

All times AEST

Friday, July 7: 6am-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, July 8: 6am-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, July 9: 6am-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, July 10: 6am-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Kentucky here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

Barbasol Championship tee times and groups: Round 1

Selected tee times (PT/ET/BST/AEST) and the hole on which they start:

4.40am/7.40am/12.40pm/9.40pm Grayson Murray, Jonas Blixt, Kevin Streelman (10)

Grayson Murray, Jonas Blixt, Kevin Streelman (10) 5.02am/8.02am/1.02pm/10.02pm Ryan Gerard, Marcus Helligkilde, Ryo Hisatsune (10)

Ryan Gerard, Marcus Helligkilde, Ryo Hisatsune (10) 5.35am/8.35am/1.35pm/10.35pm Carl Yuan, Jens Dantorp, Marcus Kinhult (10)

Carl Yuan, Jens Dantorp, Marcus Kinhult (10) 9.21am/12.21pm/5.21pm/2.21am (Friday) Austin Smotherman, Paul Haley II, David Ravetto (1)

Austin Smotherman, Paul Haley II, David Ravetto (1) 9.43am/12.43pm/5.43pm/2.43am (Friday) Ryan Brehm, Jim Herman, Troy Merritt

Ryan Brehm, Jim Herman, Troy Merritt 9.54am/12.54pm/5.54pm/5.45am (Friday) Lucas Glover, Taylor Pendrith, Peter Kuest (1)

