How To Watch 3M Open Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times

How To Watch a 3M Open live stream 2023

It is not just who wins or who gets in the top 10 than will focus attention at the 3M Open. As there is only one event after this one for qualification for the FedEx Series, there is potential interest all the way down the leaderboard.



To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a 3M Open live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

Last season’s 3M Open started Tony Finau off on a run of four Tour victories in the following 10 months, including one the very next week at The Rocket Mortgage Classic. He is back to defend his title, and is one of the dozen in the field who played last week in The Open Championship in Hoylake. He missed the cut at The Open, just as he had in his defence of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his preceding event.

Sepp Straka, who finished joint-runner up at The Open, and Cameron Young, who trailed off to T8 having gone out in Sunday’s final pairing, are in the field. So, too, are last season’s 3M Open runners up Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im, T6 and T20 respectively at Royal Liverpool.

This is the penultimate event in the Regular Season schedule. With only 70 players going through to the FedEx playoffs this season, attention will be focussed not only on who is challenging at the top of the leaderboard, but on how those around 70th place in the FedEx rankings are faring in Minnesota. All those from 53 to 70 on the FedEx points table are playing this week; so, too, are 14 of those in the 20 spots immediately outside the top 70. This latter group includes two-time Major winner, Justin Thomas, 24th in the world rankings, but 75th in the FedEx one.

US TV Schedule – How To Watch 3M Open Live Stream

All times ET

Thursday, July 27: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, July 28: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, July 29: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)

Sunday, July 30: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the 3M Open. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

The most complete and the cheapest streamed choice, though, has got to be ESPN+. It's $9.99 per month (again, no contract) and has full coverage of every PGA Tour session. You can watch the main feed or stay with individual holes and marquee groups instead.

3M Open Live Stream: How To Watch From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

UK TV Schedule – How To Watch 3M Open Live Stream

All times BST

Thursday, July 27: 7pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, July 28: 7pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, July 29: 7.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, July 30: 7pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule – How to Watch 3M Open Live Stream

All times AEST

Thursday, July 27: 10.30pm-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, July 28: 10.30pm-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, July 30: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, July 31: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Minnesota here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home, if they use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

3M Open tee times and groups: Round 1

Selected groups' tee times (PDT/ET/BST/AEST):

5.28am/8.29am/1.29pm/10.29pm Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama 5.40am/8.40am/1.40pm/10.40pm Vincent Norrman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im

Vincent Norrman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im 10.43am/1.43pm/6.43pm/3.43am(Fri) KH Lee, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

KH Lee, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala 10.54am/1:54pm/6.54pm/3.54am(Fri) Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland

Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland 11.05am/2.05pm/7.05pm/4.04am(Fri) Emiliano Grillo, JT Poston, Cameron Champ

