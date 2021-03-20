With golf's return on the horizon, tee times are now becoming available for the golfer to book. However, with many players flocking back to the courses, just what is the best way to get a tee time? Find out here.

How To Get A Tee Time After Lockdown

Getting a tee time at your local club can be a hassle at the best of times, let alone after the return of golf after such a substantial lockdown hiatus.

When it comes to getting a tee time booked in after lockdown, there are a number of things that need to be considered and taken into account.

Related: Scottish Golf Give The Green Light For Return Of Fourballs

Establish A Group And Routine

The first thing to consider is who are you going to play your round with, and at what date and time.

A good idea would be to set up a WhatsApp or Facebook group with your golfing mates so that you can establish an idea of when people are available to play.

Another beneficial factor with setting up a group is that you get into the routine of booking regular tee times. If you have one person who books the slots, then you need not worry about availability.

Related: 12 Phrases No Golfer Wants To Hear

Playing With Different Members

Golf has always been a social game, a sport that brings people of all walks of life together for four to five hours a day.

Whilst most golfers will have a regular four-ball, with lockdown lifting and tee times being booked at a rate of knots, now could be the time to play with other members.

Not only does this method assure you a game, but it also provides opportunities to meet new members and socialise.

If you find a group looking for a fourth member, it means you guaranteed yourself a tee time and a match.

Related: Non-Members Able To Gain Official Handicaps By End Of June

Find Out When Bookings Can Be Made

An important factor worth knowing is also when the earliest tee times are made available for booking.

With some courses, time allocations vary: some allow booking one week in advance, some two weeks; so knowing when slots become available is very important.

If you are unsure, then it’s best to check online with the booking system the club uses, or ring up your club professional or manager to get their assistance.

Related: 7 Cheap Ways To Become A Golf Club Member