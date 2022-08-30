How Social Media Reacted To The New LIV Golf Signings

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf has unveiled six new signings, each of whom will tee it up when the inaugural Series resumes with its fourth tournament in Boston this week.

By far the biggest name in the list is World No.2 and current Open champion Cameron Smith. Nevertheless, there are some other eye-catching names joining the venture, including two other players in the current top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking - World No.19 Joaquin Niemann and World No.46 Harold Varner III.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri make up the latest recruits to add to LIV Golf's increasingly impressive pool of players, and the additions have been met with a predictably varied response from high-profile figures in the game.

Some, like The Telegraph's golf correspondent James Corrigan and golf writer for CBS Sports, Kyle Porter, pointed to the impressive number of Major winners in the new-look field, while others, including British television presenter Dan Walker, admitted that the capture of Smith, in particular, was significant. Not everyone was impressed with the signings, though, including former NFL player Brandon Stokley, who remains bullish on the PGA Tour's ability to entertain and doesn't see the ongoing exodus as a big loss.

Elsewhere, there were questions on the motives of the players signing up for the Series, speculation as to whether the Major exemptions held by some players would stand, and humour as the golf world comes to terms with the latest twist in the power struggle between the established order at the top of the game and the increasingly buoyant Saudi-backed start-up. Here's what people had to say.

Amazed at those playing down LIV captures. The world No 2 who is Open and Players champ and also finished 2nd in Masters. The youngest player in the world's top 20. The best player in India. LIV now has 12 of the last 24 major champions. LiV has not even been going 3 months!!August 30, 2022 See more

With the addition of Cam Smith, LIV's collection of golfers has won 12 of the last 24 majors. Whatever you think about LIV and the PGA Tour, that's important and impressive.August 30, 2022 See more

A big key here is that a lot of these players have major championship exemptions under the current criteria. Whether or not that criteria changes remains to be seen. https://t.co/lmCuSZKV0ZAugust 30, 2022 See more

pic.twitter.com/LZsDkjjWYcAugust 30, 2022 See more

There won’t be fields anywhere in the world as strong as LIV will boast until Torrey Pines next year (Pres Cup excluded). A massive opportunity to grow its fan base. https://t.co/U2KBDgEpC6August 30, 2022 See more

I know a lot of the golf establishment are not taking LIV seriously but Cam Smith - telegraphed or not - is a big one. The civil war continues.August 30, 2022 See more

The crowd that refers to players that leave the Tour as “not that big of a loss” need to find a new bit. I do think that The Tour has changed for the better, but they have lost a lot of young and veteran talent that you cannot easily replace.August 30, 2022 See more

Since the new tour got new players, I’m curious who got booted. I’m sure they will still get paid, but that’s gotta be a tough feeling especially if they haven’t played that bad but just aren’t popular enough to make the list. Interesting to see how they do that going forwardAugust 30, 2022 See more

As one of my FB friends noted, how soon until this sign is removed @TPCSawgrass? I think I will park there Thursday and check. pic.twitter.com/fOoyRInW17August 30, 2022 See more

There’ll be a lot of “we reported it first” on Smith joining LIV, but he effectively did it himself during Open winner’s press conference.August 30, 2022 See more

I think..... I think I just might be watching some @LIVGolfInv in the coming weeks.....🤔🤷🏻‍♂️👊 #Aussieboys #JustSayn #golflife pic.twitter.com/4Y5bxsYZ3mAugust 30, 2022 See more

Who cares if Cam Smith leaves the @PGATOUR.He won’t be missed at all just like the other guys that have left.Has anyone missed DJ,Bryson, Brooks etc? Nope they’re irrelevant now.Have you seen the finishes the last two weeks on the pga tour. Unbelievable golf. So much fun to watchAugust 23, 2022 See more

Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann are big losses, no way around it.Sucks that Cam will be playing meaningless golf for the rest of his career.August 30, 2022 See more