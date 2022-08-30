How Social Media Reacted To The New LIV Golf Signings

Opinions on the latest additions to the Series were plentiful as well-known figures had their say on social media

Cameron Smith picture with three tweets overlayed
(Image credit: Future)
Mike Hall
By
published

LIV Golf has unveiled six new signings, each of whom will tee it up when the inaugural Series resumes with its fourth tournament in Boston this week. 

By far the biggest name in the list is World No.2 and current Open champion Cameron Smith. Nevertheless, there are some other eye-catching names joining the venture, including two other players in the current top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking - World No.19 Joaquin Niemann and World No.46 Harold Varner III

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri make up the latest recruits to add to LIV Golf's increasingly impressive pool of players, and the additions have been met with a predictably varied response from high-profile figures in the game.

Some, like The Telegraph's golf correspondent James Corrigan and golf writer for CBS Sports, Kyle Porter, pointed to the impressive number of Major winners in the new-look field, while others, including British television presenter Dan Walker, admitted that the capture of Smith, in particular, was significant. Not everyone was impressed with the signings, though, including former NFL player Brandon Stokley, who remains bullish on the PGA Tour's ability to entertain and doesn't see the ongoing exodus as a big loss.

Elsewhere, there were questions on the motives of the players signing up for the Series, speculation as to whether the Major exemptions held by some players would stand, and humour as the golf world comes to terms with the latest twist in the power struggle between the established order at the top of the game and the increasingly buoyant Saudi-backed start-up. Here's what people had to say.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
  • (opens in new tab)
  • (opens in new tab)
  • Terms and conditions (opens in new tab)
  • Privacy policy (opens in new tab)
  • (opens in new tab)
  • Cookies policy (opens in new tab)
  • (opens in new tab)
  • (opens in new tab)
  • (opens in new tab)
  • (opens in new tab)

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.