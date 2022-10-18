How Rory McIlroy Can Reclaim The World No.1 Spot This Week

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy has been a mainstay in the world’s top 10 throughout 2022 following some impressive form that has included five top-ten finishes in succession.

Of those, he won the Tour Championship to claim his third FedEx Cup, while his three DP World Tour appearances since included a tie for second in its flagship tournament, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. This week, the 33-year-old is taking part in the PGA Tour's CJ Cup where there's a chance the current World No.2 could reclaim the top spot he relinquished in 2020.

McIlroy has enjoyed several spells as World No.1 since first achieving the feat in 2012 and, in total, he has been at the summit for 106 weeks in a career that has included four Major wins. While the last of those came in 2014, his form this year has been among the best of his career to date. The reward for that is the chance to claim the World No.1 position for the ninth time. However, to do so he will need some help from current incumbent Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler has been World No.1 since he claimed his first Major win in April's Masters at Augusta National. Although further wins have proved elusive for the American, his form has still been largely impressive, with three more top-ten finishes including a tie for second in the US Open.

However, if McIlroy wins the CJ Cup and Scheffler doesn't finish either outright runner-up or in a two-way tie for second, he will bring the 26-year-old's 30-week run at the top to an end. There's another way McIlroy can reclaim the top position, too - by finishing outright runner-up if Scheffler finishes lower than outright 34th.

A strong field, which includes six of the world's top 10, will participate in this week’s tournament, meaning McIlroy's task will not be straightforward. However, last year, he edged out Collin Morikawa by one shot to claim his 20th PGA Tour title, so he will be confident of defending the trophy and with it, the chance to reclaim that coveted position at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.