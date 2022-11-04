"How About A Thank You?" - Rocco Mediate Roasts LIV Golfers

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rocco Mediate has launched a stinging criticism of some LIV Golf stars for their lack of gratitude and anger towards the PGA Tour, saying they should take their new wealth, “don’t be a d***” and say thank you.

The 59-year-old joined Garret Johnson on his Beyond The Clubhouse (opens in new tab) podcast and had no problem voicing his frustrations at the attitude of some players who have joined LIV Golf.

That includes the man behind the Saudi-backed venture Greg Norman, who recently said his new stars felt “liberated” by leaving the PGA Tour.

Mediate says the Australian owes everything to the PGA Tour, as do all his other LIV Golf stars, and the attitude they’ve shown towards the Tour has riled the veteran.

“What’s going on now, it kind of p***** you off the way guys talk about what gave them everything that they have,” said Mediate.

“Think about Greg Norman, everything he has came because he played on the PGA Tour, and what, that wasn’t that good enough? What would you have been without it?

“There was no other platform, and there still isn’t now - 54 holes in shorts, whoop de doo.”

Mediate does not blame anyone for cashing in and joining LIV, but he’s adamant that if he joined he’d show some respect towards the PGA Tour.

“Of course it’d be great to make the money, I don’t blame them at all. They’ve been going to Saudi Arabia for a million years for appearance money, that’s not even an issue. But do it the right way, how about a thank you?

*Warning, the below video contains some strong language..

NEW POD: With @RoccoMediate on what frustrates him about LIV golfers who left @pgatour, @usopengolf memories & more.Apple: https://t.co/IbwH7gxg0NVideo: https://t.co/naw1FM4PZj pic.twitter.com/q9jGwBCUvkNovember 2, 2022 See more

“You know what, if they called me and said they wanted an old guy on the LIV Tour, I’d say ‘yeah that’d be cool, and I want to thank the PGA Tour for giving me everything that I have, but I’m done now'.

"I’m going to go away quietly, I’m going to hang out for a couple of years and then I’m out.

“That’s how you do it, you don’t be a d***, because you’re already being paid way more than you ever earned.

“The one thing we do out here (PGA Tour) is you earn it, they don’t hand it to you – it’s how it always was.”