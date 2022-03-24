Hovland And Morikawa To Team Up At Zurich Classic

The World No 2 and 3 golfers in the world are set to feature in the team event, which gets underway in April

Hovland and Morikawa tee off
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa are two of the game's biggest stars and role models. What's more, is that their rises to golfing stardom have come just a few years after both left university, with the duo going on to claim titles all around the world

Currently, Hovland has three PGA Tour wins and two DP World Tour titles on his CV, whilst Morikawa has five PGA Tour and four DP World Tour victories to his name, including the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship. 

Although they maybe competitors on the course, for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, they will be team mates, with it being announced on social media that the pair will team up in a super-group at the event in April.

See more

Currently, both men rank as the World's No. 2 and 3 and were involved in an unbelievable match at the Ryder Cup in 2021. During the Sunday singles, which finished in a halve, they produced 13 birdies and 5 pars for a score of 58 around Whistling Straits

Hovland does have experience of playing in the tournament. Last year in New Orleans, he paired it up with fellow countryman, Kris Ventura. The pair had been going along quite nicely at the event, that was until a final day 78 plunged them down the leaderboard and into a tie for 25th.

For Morikawa, he was paired with fellow young star, Matt Wolff. However, the pair struggled, with a 70 and 77 meaning a three-over-par total and a missed cut.

Hovland and Morikawa hug

Morikawa and Hovland embrace following their epic match at Whistling Straits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.