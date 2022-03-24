Hovland And Morikawa To Team Up At Zurich Classic

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa are two of the game's biggest stars and role models. What's more, is that their rises to golfing stardom have come just a few years after both left university, with the duo going on to claim titles all around the world

Currently, Hovland has three PGA Tour wins and two DP World Tour titles on his CV, whilst Morikawa has five PGA Tour and four DP World Tour victories to his name, including the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship.

Although they maybe competitors on the course, for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, they will be team mates, with it being announced on social media that the pair will team up in a super-group at the event in April.

Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa are teaming up for this year's Zurich Classic.

Currently, both men rank as the World's No. 2 and 3 and were involved in an unbelievable match at the Ryder Cup in 2021. During the Sunday singles, which finished in a halve, they produced 13 birdies and 5 pars for a score of 58 around Whistling Straits!

Hovland does have experience of playing in the tournament. Last year in New Orleans, he paired it up with fellow countryman, Kris Ventura. The pair had been going along quite nicely at the event, that was until a final day 78 plunged them down the leaderboard and into a tie for 25th.

For Morikawa, he was paired with fellow young star, Matt Wolff. However, the pair struggled, with a 70 and 77 meaning a three-over-par total and a missed cut.

