Hot Mic Catches Hilarious Lowry And Thomas Exchange

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Golf is a funny old game with even the professionals sometimes struggling to master it. At St Andrews, and The 150th Open Championship, that was on full display, as Justin Thomas stone-cold topped one at the iconic 18th on Thursday.

Following the relatable shot, the two-time Major winner was coming to the end of his round on Friday, when he was faced with the same tee shot. This time around though, Thomas middled his driver, causing playing partner, Shane Lowry, to come out with a hilarious quip that led to an even funnier reaction from Thomas.

Watch the hilarious video below. Warning, contains some strong language.

pic.twitter.com/6VEE2zAhfwJuly 15, 2022 See more

Striking his tee shot on one of the biggest fairways in golf, Thomas caught his drive sweetly, with 2019 Open Champion, Lowry, going: "Most improved anyway," in relation to his tee shot on Thursday.

JT's response? Well, in four simple words, the American chuckled before saying "shut the f**k up." As the pair walked off the 18th, the moment was picked up on hot mic, with Twitter users also finding the exchange rather humorous.

As they holed out, both took to Twitter to comment on the tweet from No Laying Up, with Lowry commenting a couple of laughing emojis before tagging Thomas. After being tagged, Thomas replied: "Too good. I have the cover (number) on the burn off 18 if you need it at all this week!"

Things you didn't know about St Andrews