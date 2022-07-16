Hot Mic Catches Hilarious Lowry And Thomas Exchange
After Thomas smashed his tee shot at the 18th, Lowry came out with a humorous dig regarding the American's drive from the previous day
Golf is a funny old game with even the professionals sometimes struggling to master it. At St Andrews, and The 150th Open Championship, that was on full display, as Justin Thomas stone-cold topped one at the iconic 18th on Thursday.
Following the relatable shot, the two-time Major winner was coming to the end of his round on Friday, when he was faced with the same tee shot. This time around though, Thomas middled his driver, causing playing partner, Shane Lowry, to come out with a hilarious quip that led to an even funnier reaction from Thomas.
Watch the hilarious video below. Warning, contains some strong language.
pic.twitter.com/6VEE2zAhfwJuly 15, 2022
Striking his tee shot on one of the biggest fairways in golf, Thomas caught his drive sweetly, with 2019 Open Champion, Lowry, going: "Most improved anyway," in relation to his tee shot on Thursday.
JT's response? Well, in four simple words, the American chuckled before saying "shut the f**k up." As the pair walked off the 18th, the moment was picked up on hot mic, with Twitter users also finding the exchange rather humorous.
As they holed out, both took to Twitter to comment on the tweet from No Laying Up, with Lowry commenting a couple of laughing emojis before tagging Thomas. After being tagged, Thomas replied: "Too good. I have the cover (number) on the burn off 18 if you need it at all this week!"
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
