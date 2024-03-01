'He's The Full Package' - Rory McIlroy On The Player Who 'Could Be A Superstar' On the PGA Tour

After playing one round together at the Cognizant Classic, Rory McIlroy was full of praise for Jake Knapp - who he says "could be a superstar" on the PGA Tour.

Knapp went from nightclub bouncer to PGA Tour winner when the 29-year-old rookie won the Mexico Open last week, and among his reward was a primetime pairing alongside McIlroy at the Cognizant Classic.

Knapp is known for his big hitting, but World No.2 McIlroy saw enough in the Californian's all round game to insist "he's got the full package" after their first round together at PGA National.

So much so, that McIlroy even feels Knapp has what it takes to become a superstar on the PGA Tour.

"Yeah, he could definitely be a star," said McIlroy. "It looks like he's got the full package.

"He's obviously got the speed. He can control that speed pretty well. He hit some beautiful shots out there today. Looks like his short game is pretty good.

"He's got charisma and like we had a good chat out there for a lot of the round. He's in good shape, and he - if he keeps playing the way he is, he's the full package.

"He could be a superstar out here for sure."

Jake Knapp's Mexico Open win gets him into The Masters among other perks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Knapp shot a three-under round of 68 on day one, just one shot worse than McIlroy's 67, and he thoroughly enjoyed playing with the four-time Major champion.

"I tried to pick his brain about a few things for the next few weeks, and hopefully the rest of my career, and he was really generous on giving very thoughtful answers, and we just had great conversation all day," Knapp said of McIlroy.

"I don't think he necessarily hit it his best today in terms of what he expected. He didn't hit a great shot into No. 1 and a couple others, but his short game is obviously great.

"You don't get to be one of the best players in the world without a well-rounded game.

"Obviously he's a great driver of the golf ball. He rolls it well. He does everything very, very good and just keeps it all really tight."