Golfer’s Round Of 72 Finishes With Birdies, Bogeys, An Ace... And Only One Par

A swift glance at the score Trey Winstead carded in a PGA Tour Canada qualifying tournament last week would be unlikely to raise anyone’s eyebrows. The American made a even-par 72 in the event at Wigwam Golf Club in Phoenix to finish tied for 101st.

However, once you delve into the details, you realise the round was nothing short of extraordinary. Even the most accomplished player has an erratic ground from time to time, but Winstead took that to another level.

Starting his round on the 10th, Winstead bogeyed the par-5 to get off to an unremarkable if disappointing start. However, he immediately rectified that with a birdie on the par-3 second hole. It wasn’t long until that good work was undone, though, with two bogeys straight after.

Another birdie swiftly followed on his fifth hole of the day before he finally made par - his only one of the round - on his sixth. Would that be the catalyst for the 24-year-old to settle into a rhythm? In a word, "no". Winstead then made his third birdie of the day before immediately following it up with his fifth bogey to leave him going into the turn two-over for the round.



His final nine got off to an encouraging enough start with a birdie on the par-4, but once again, he couldn’t build on it, with another two bogeys in the next two holes. Then, things began to really look up for Winstead. He rallied spectacularly, with two birdies followed by an ace with three to play to get back to level par.

No doubt by that point Winstead fancied his chances of finishing under for the day. That is until he made his ninth bogey of the round on the penultimate hole. It ended on a positive note, at least, with yet another birdie as Winstead closed out a 72.

His playing partner for the day, Kyle Suppa, remarked on Twitter: “I played with him…it was wild. Hole in one was one of the purest shots ever too”.

As for Winstead, it's a scorecard he’ll probably be scratching his head about for years to come.

Two more qualifying tournaments remain before the opening event of the Tour’s season, the Royal Beach Victoria Open on 15 June.