Golfer Smashes Car Window With 7-Iron Before Tournament Win
Richard Knightly took drastic action after locking his keys in his car before winning the Laytown & Bettystown Senior Scratch Cup
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
When Dublin amateur Richard Knightly won the Laytown & Bettystown Senior Scratch Cup at the links on Sunday it completed quite the turnaround in fortunes for the player, whose preparation for the day’s play could barely have got off to a worse start.
The Royal Dublin Golf Club player surely arrived at Laytown and Bettystown Golf Club fully focused on the task at hand – that is until he was forced to take a 7-iron to the window of his car after locking his keys inside! While that impromptu swing got the job done well enough, it was only a precursor for what was to come.
Having to take an iron to you own car would have left many fretting over the hassle and cost of fixing the damage, but there were no such issue for Knightly. Instead, he overcame tricky conditions to claim the title after edging out 2019 Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup star Caolan Rafferty in the third playoff hole.
Rafferty had seemed primed to claim victory on the first playoff hole, but Knightly held his nerve to hole an eight-foot putt to save par. The pair again matched each other on the next before, on the third playoff hole, Knightly finally took advantage to claim victory, confidently holing for birdie after Rafferty’s ten-foot birdie putt came up just short.
Birdie on third playoff hole for @RichardKnightly he’s your 2023 @LandBGolfClub senior scratch cup champion 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/lfd6b4XmaMMarch 26, 2023
Knightly duly collected the trophy, then posed for a photo in front of the now less-than-pristine car before embarking on the no doubt satisfying, if somewhat breezy, drive home.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Justin Thomas' Five-And-A-Half Year Streak Comes To An End
The former World No.1 has dropped out of the world's top 10 for the first time since August 2017
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
As It Happened: Sam Burns Wins WGC Match Play, Rory McIlroy 3rd
Keep up to date with everything happening at Austin Country Club with our live coverage from the WGC Match Play as the knock out rounds begin
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Published