Golfer Makes History As First Woman To Shoot 60 In College Event

North Carolina State golfer Lauren Olivares Leon achieved the feat in the first round of the Cougar Classic

Lauren Olivares Leon takes a shot at the 2022 Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational NCAA women's golf tournament
Lauren Olivares Leon has become the first woman to shoot 60 in college golf history
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

A North Carolina State golfer has become the first female player to shoot 60 in college golf history.

Mexican Lauren Olivares Leon achieved the feat in the opening round of the Cougar Classic at Yeamans Hall Club in South Carolina.

Her round included 13 birdies, and it could have been better were it not for back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes. 

Olivares Leon began her round on the 10th hole and got off to an excellent start with her first birdie of the day on the 339-yard par 4. She followed that up with a par on the 11th and another birdie on the 12th before the two bogeys took her back to even par heading into the sixth hole of her round.

At that point, there was little sign of the fireworks to come, but her third birdie of the day on the par 4 15th offered more encouragement, and she headed to the turn after a par-birdie-birdie sequence to leave her three under with nine to play. 

The next six holes also resulted in birdies to give her a run of eight in a row, before that came to an end with a par on the seventh hole. Two more birdies completed her round to leave her with 28 on the front nine and her history making 60.

While five women have carded rounds of 61 in collegiate events, the achievement of Olivares Leon, who is 182nd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, sees her stand alone in the women's game. 

At one point, it had even looked as though she had carded 59, when Golfstat’s live scoring had suggested she had achieved the 12-under score thanks to a run of 11 successive birdies. However, it had mistakenly attributed a birdie to the seventh hole, which she parred, and the score was marked correctly on her card. 

That means she drew level with 17 male golfers who have matched the score in college golf, one of whom is LIV Golf player Paul Casey, who did so in 1999 while at Arizona State in the Pac-10 Championship in Seattle.

As for Olivares Leon, who had one win in 2023 in the Briar’s Creek Invitational heading into the tournament, her work wasn’t finished there. She then went back to the 10th for the start of her second round in a 36-hole day. That shaped up to be an altogether less remarkable affair as she headed into the turn on even par.

Topics
Women's Golf
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸