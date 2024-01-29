Golf Saudi 'Indefinitely Delay' Planned Merger Between LPGA And Ladies European Tour
A merger vote - scheduled for November 2023 - was postponed at the last minute after Golf Saudi asked for "further information" on the terms of any deal
Plans for a merger between the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour were shelved last year after Golf Saudi - which has poured a significant amount of money into the latter - asked for further information on the terms of any deal before locking in its funding for the 2024 season, according to Golfweek and The Telegraph.
On November 21, 2023, LET members met at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open ready to vote on a potential marriage with the LPGA - a deal which had been months in the making and could potentially breathe new life into a circuit which has previously been labelled as "beleaguered." Yet, the vote was adjourned by the LET board at the last minute without explanation.
However, in a letter published to the players by LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan recently obtained by Golfweek, it emerged that Golf Saudi - a division of the country's Public Investment Fund - wanted to know how a successful merger might look before "finalising their commitment to the events" on the LET's 2024 schedule.
The PIF partially owns Aramco - the state-owned petroleum and natural gas company which sponsors seven LET events with a combined $11 million prize purse. Should both parties have walked away following a positive vote towards a merger, the European-based circuit were likely to have been in serious financial trouble.
Not wanting to lose the source of almost a third of its total prize money across the entire season, the LET was forced to abandon merger plans with top tier of women's professional golf - regardless of any potential benefits it might see.
In the letter from Marcoux Samaan explaining the reasons for the vote being indefinitely postponed, she said: “As a significant partner of the LET, Golf Saudi wanted to ensure that they fully understood any risks, implications, and opportunities for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and Aramco Team Series before finalizing their commitment to the events in 2024."
The letter went on to insist that the LET's relationship with Golf Saudi remains "constructive and collaborative" and confirmed that the Aramco Saudi Ladies International - plus the six $1 million Aramco Team Series events - will still take place this season.
“The LET and LPGA boards have agreed to focus on maximising our joint venture rather than pursue the merger at this time,” the letter continued. The pair's joint-venture was agreed in November 2019 under the tenure of Mike Whan and still has two years remaining.
Meanwhile, in the men's professional game, talks are continuing over a merger deal between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the PIF.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Bahrain Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The DP World Tour visits Bahrain for the first time in 13 years as Thorbjorn Olesen looks for his second win in a row
By Mike Hall Published
-
Pregnant Jessica Korda Makes Labor Joke After Sister Nelly's Tense LPGA Drive On Championship Victory
Jessica Korda posted a satirical message on her Instagram while watching Nelly claim a nail-biting playoff win at Bradenton Country Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Pregnant Jessica Korda Makes Labor Joke After Sister Nelly's Tense LPGA Drive On Championship Victory
Jessica Korda posted a satirical message on her Instagram while watching Nelly claim a nail-biting playoff win at Bradenton Country Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Nelly Korda Wins Thrilling LPGA Drive On Championship
Nelly Korda defeated Lydia Ko in a tense playoff, with an eagle-birdie finish in regulation play the catalyst to her victory
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Former Tennis Grand Slam Champion To Make Competitive Sports Comeback At New Zealand Open
Ash Barty made a shock retirement from tennis in 2022 aged just 25, but will make her competitive return when she tees it up next week as an amateur
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Lexi Thompson Announces New Ball Sponsor After Bridgestone Split
The Major winner has announced an exclusive endorsement agreement and will begin playing her new golf ball at the LPGA Drive On Championship
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Mixed Events And Top Female Golfers Competing On The PGA Tour… Lexi Thompson Reveals ‘What Golf Needs In The US’
Lexi Thompson, an incredible role model for aspiring golfers, suggests what's needed to grow the game
By Alison Root Published
-
Women's Pro Tour To Poll Members On Gender Policy After Asking Transgender Golfer Hailey Davidson To Undergo Testosterone Exam
The NXXT Women's Pro Tour has responded to what it calls "recent public concerns" regarding Hailey Davidson with a statement on its gender policies and action it plans to take
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LPGA Drive On Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Celine Boutier defends her title at the LPGA Tour's second tournament of the season
By Mike Hall Published
-
Former World No.1 And Five-Time Major Winner To Make First LPGA Tour Start Since 2021
Five-time Major winner Yani Tseng will play in an LPGA Tour event for the first time in over two years
By Mike Hall Published