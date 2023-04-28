Golf Monthly Is Hiring! Could You Be Our New Videographer?
We're looking for a videographer to shoot and edit engaging video content across all areas of the game, could it be you?
Golf Monthly is looking for a videographer to shoot and edit engaging video content, covering everything from equipment reviews and tips to player interviews and event previews.
Each year, we produce hundreds of videos that are published on YouTube, on the Golf Monthly website and across social. We are looking for a creative videographer and editor to help us bring these stories to life in the most exciting way possible for our audience.
Below is more about the job, but if you’re interested, here is the full job spec (opens in new tab) including all you need to know about how to apply.
The successful candidate will be working very closely with the Golf Monthly editorial team and a keen interest in the sport is beneficial.
Key responsibilities
- Shooting and editing content to deadline as per video content plans and overall strategy
- Working alongside the editorial team, adding to the creative process to ensure the end product is as engaging as possible
- Liaising with freelance videographers and editors to ensure external video content meets expectations
- Unearthing and exploring new ways to evolve video production to better engage audiences across different platforms
Experience that will put you ahead of the curve
- A strong understanding of Golf Monthly’s subject matter & associated audiences
- In-depth knowledge of all the key content distribution channels
- Excellent video creation craft including shooting and editing
- Proven ability to produce high-quality video across a range of digital channels
- Fluent use of the Adobe Creative Suite
- Attention to detail and quick thinking
- Proven experience in working as part of a team, with a mindset for developing the best video content
This is a great opportunity for any videographer with an interest in golf. If you are interested in applying for this role, you’ll find everything you need to know here (opens in new tab).
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
