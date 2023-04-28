Golf Monthly Is Hiring! Could You Be Our New Videographer?

Golf Monthly is looking for a videographer to shoot and edit engaging video content, covering everything from equipment reviews and tips to player interviews and event previews.

Each year, we produce hundreds of videos that are published on YouTube, on the Golf Monthly website and across social. We are looking for a creative videographer and editor to help us bring these stories to life in the most exciting way possible for our audience.

Below is more about the job, but if you’re interested, here is the full job spec (opens in new tab) including all you need to know about how to apply.

The successful candidate will be working very closely with the Golf Monthly editorial team and a keen interest in the sport is beneficial.

(Image credit: Future)

Key responsibilities

Shooting and editing content to deadline as per video content plans and overall strategy

Working alongside the editorial team, adding to the creative process to ensure the end product is as engaging as possible

Liaising with freelance videographers and editors to ensure external video content meets expectations

Unearthing and exploring new ways to evolve video production to better engage audiences across different platforms

Experience that will put you ahead of the curve

A strong understanding of Golf Monthly’s subject matter & associated audiences

In-depth knowledge of all the key content distribution channels

Excellent video creation craft including shooting and editing

Proven ability to produce high-quality video across a range of digital channels

Fluent use of the Adobe Creative Suite

Attention to detail and quick thinking

Proven experience in working as part of a team, with a mindset for developing the best video content