Golf Club Manager Admits £45k Theft
The former-General Manager of a Scottish Golf Club has admitted stealing £45k
The former-General Manager of Elgin Golf Club in Scotland has admitted embezzling more than £45,000 from its accounts, according to a report in the Northern Scot.
Barbara-Anne Rumbles, also known as Bartlett, appeared before Inverness Sheriff Court and broke down in tears as details of her crimes were presented. The 48-year-old, who now resides in Glasgow, is accused of monetary theft between the period of April 2016 - October 2019.
The investigation uncovered that Rumbles previously operated in the capacity of Administrative Manager for the Scottish links before being promoted to General Manager and tasked with the day-to-day running of the club's finances. It is believed her offences began shortly after her promotion was finalised.
Rumbles was initially accused of embezzling more than £140,000 but that figure was substantially reduced following a guilty plea to Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.
Procurator fiscal depute Pauline Gair said: "Any orders over £3000 required the prior approval of the Captain. But ahead of the annual general meeting the club was surprised to learn that it had made a significant loss and instructed accountants to carry out an external audit."
Gair revealed that Rumbles transferred money to the value of £7,801 in 2016, £764 in 2017, £10,460 in 2018 and £26,814 in 2019 to her personal bank account before her actions were uncovered.
Sheriff Ian Cruickshank permitted bail to continue until November 28 and deferred sentencing in order for social workers to perform a background report on the circumstances surrounding her crimes.
Elgin Golf Club has not issued a public statement on the matter.
