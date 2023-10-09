'God - It's Tough' - Pro Breaks Down In Emotionally-Charged Interview
Rafael Campos struggles to speak after earning his PGA Tour card by the skin of his teeth
We’re used to seeing players get choked up after winning a tournament, but it’s not always titles and silverware that reduces professional golfers to tears.
Rafael Campos struggled to get his words out on Sunday night after coming 30th. Ordinarily, such a finish wouldn’t be anything to get too emotional about, but when you make the top 30 in the Korn Ferry points race, it can be life-changing.
Rawest of emotions on the bubble 🥹@RafaCamposGolf experienced a rollercoaster of emotions after a tough par on his 72nd @tourchampulf to project him just outside of the top 30. In the end, he moved back inside and is now headed back to the @PGATOUR. #TOURBound pic.twitter.com/fwyy62Bc4KOctober 8, 2023
The 35-year-old from Puerto Rico, who turned professional 12 years ago, got home by the skin of his teeth at the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship to earn a PGA Tour card, following a gruelling campaign on the main Tour’s feeder circuit.
And it couldn’t have been more dramatic, Campos receiving a timely bump into the final spot at the last minute when Shad Tuten was docked two strokes following his round after he failed to follow the correct procedure for a lift, clean and place on the 15th fairway at Victoria National Golf Club.
“God. I just want to thank… I just want to thank my sponsors, my family, my wife… my friends that came out this week. My team. God. It’s tough,” said Campos.
“I’m tired. It’s been a long year. A lot of work, to tell you the truth. Just really happy I was able to finish on the position I’m in right now. What a tough year.”
The Tour-bound golfer struggled throughout his post round interview, during which he talked about how much hard work he’d been putting in in an effort to make it onto the PGA Tour.
“I feel bad for 31st,” added Campos, who started the week in 23rd spot. “I was there 20 minutes ago. I’m just happy I have another chance to go back to the PGA Tour.
That man in 31st was Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés, with Tuten a further spot back.
