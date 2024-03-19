Former PGA Tour Pro Clarifies That He’s Not Dead After Magazine Obituary Blunder
Major winner Hal Sutton set the record straight after the official PGA magazine printed his name on in its list of obituaries
Hal Sutton has assured everyone that he is, in fact, very much still alive – despite the official PGA magazine naming him on its list of obituaries.
The 65-year-old Major winner set the record straight on social media after the magazine reported that he had died on January 19.
“Just a correction, the PGA magazine put me in there [sic] obituaries as having passed away January 19th!!!” he wrote on Twitter.
“I didn’t and I’m alive and well just putting the finishing touches on Darmor Club before our opening June 1. Thanks to all who have checked up on me.”
Just a correction, the PGA magazine put me in there obituaries as having passed away January 19th!!! I didn’t and I’m alive and well just putting the finishing touches on Darmor Club before our opening June 1. Thanks to all who have checked up on me.😊March 18, 2024
Sutton noted that the golfing world did lose another significant figure on January 19, with Jack Burke Jr passing away at the age of 100.
Former PGA Tour pro and golf broadcaster John Maginnes was one of many to reply to Sutton’s tweet, writing: “I missed that report thank goodness… Glad you’re doing well.”
Another former tour player Mark Lye also chimed in, saying, “Damn Hal!!! Who the heck is responsible for that???”, to which Sutton replied: “I don’t know but it was a reminder to be grateful for life. A lot of people checked on me so I was thankful for that.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sutton won 14 times on the PGA Tour during an illustrious career, including his sole Major victory at the PGA Championship at Riviera Country Club in 1983 and two Players Championship titles.
He also played on four US Ryder Cup teams and captained the 2004 side that lost at Oakland Hills.
These days he can be seen competing on the PGA Tour Champions, with his best finish being a tie for third at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am in 2009.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
What Are The Deepest Bunkers In World Golf?
Nowadays, some sand traps are so flat they're barely hazards, but that's not always the case. These four courses have bunkers so deep they will give you nightmares...
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Ping G730 Iron Review
We put Ping’s new game improvement iron through its paces to see what high handicappers can expect
By Joe Ferguson Published