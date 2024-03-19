Former PGA Tour Pro Clarifies That He’s Not Dead After Magazine Obituary Blunder

Hal Sutton has assured everyone that he is, in fact, very much still alive – despite the official PGA magazine naming him on its list of obituaries.

The 65-year-old Major winner set the record straight on social media after the magazine reported that he had died on January 19.

“Just a correction, the PGA magazine put me in there [sic] obituaries as having passed away January 19th!!!” he wrote on Twitter.

“I didn’t and I’m alive and well just putting the finishing touches on Darmor Club before our opening June 1. Thanks to all who have checked up on me.”

Just a correction, the PGA magazine put me in there obituaries as having passed away January 19th!!! I didn’t and I’m alive and well just putting the finishing touches on Darmor Club before our opening June 1. Thanks to all who have checked up on me.😊March 18, 2024 See more

Sutton noted that the golfing world did lose another significant figure on January 19, with Jack Burke Jr passing away at the age of 100.

Former PGA Tour pro and golf broadcaster John Maginnes was one of many to reply to Sutton’s tweet, writing: “I missed that report thank goodness… Glad you’re doing well.”

Another former tour player Mark Lye also chimed in, saying, “Damn Hal!!! Who the heck is responsible for that???”, to which Sutton replied: “I don’t know but it was a reminder to be grateful for life. A lot of people checked on me so I was thankful for that.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sutton won 14 times on the PGA Tour during an illustrious career, including his sole Major victory at the PGA Championship at Riviera Country Club in 1983 and two Players Championship titles.

He also played on four US Ryder Cup teams and captained the 2004 side that lost at Oakland Hills.

These days he can be seen competing on the PGA Tour Champions, with his best finish being a tie for third at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am in 2009.