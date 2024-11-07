Former LIV Golfer Gives Candid Take On Men's Golf Landscape

England’s Laurie Canter, who’s back in action on the DP World Tour this week, says most players are sick of talking about the division in the men’s game and are just keen to see a resolution.

Canter has been on both sides of the divide having played on the DP World Tour and LIV Golf, where he made his last appearance as a reserve in Las Vegas in February.

Speaking after he shot -8 in the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the 35-year-old from Bath, Somerset, told Sky Sports that he feels the relationship between the tours has “softened”.

“I think most players are either sick of the situation or sick of talking about it and would like a resolution,” he told reporter Sarah Stirk, before putting the situation into perspective.

“I actually think from a lot of players’ perspectives the currently landscape isn’t necessarily bad.

“We’re playing for a lot of money and there are three really viable tours that have great tournaments.

“From that perspective it’s a great time to be a pro, but it’s definitely got to be the best resolution that everyone has a clear pathway to the top and we know what that is.”

Canter poses with the 2024 European Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canter is currently 26th in the Race to Dubai standings, and with the DP World Tour’s ‘10 Cards Initiative’ enabling the best golfers not already exempt to earn playing rights on the PGA Tour, he’s in need of a strong end to the season to make it onto the American circuit.

Even if he does earn his playing rights, because he planned on LIV Golf he would be banned from the opening events of 2025.

Canter is hopeful the tours will soon find a way of moving forward together.

“I wouldn’t be able to have any update, I’d be completely guessing at how close we are,” he said.

“I read the same reports you did. It definitely feels like things have softened.

“I was around in the middle of 2022 and at that time playing on the DP World Tour it did not feel like it does this week.

“I’m here speaking to you now. That wouldn’t have happened in the middle of 2022.

“I think that everyone is beginning to talk and actively work to make whatever event better within golf.”

Canter in LIV Golf action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canter was one of the founding players when LIV Golf first launched in 2022, and played for the Cleeks before losing his spot on the roster in 2023.

His return to the DP World Tour has been a great success, with his maiden victory coming at the European Open in June.