Fans Forced To Leave DP World Tour Event Due To High Winds
High winds caused some of the Andalucia Masters' first round to be played behind closed doors due to fears over fan safety
Fans were forced to leave the course during the first round of the Andalucia Masters after high wings threatened the safety of spectators.
The tournament got under way amidst heavy rain and high winds on Thursday morning, with gusts varying between 25-35 miles per hour at times during the first round.
Play was able to continue in southern Spain for the duration of the day, although the last few hours of the day were played out behind closed doors after fans were asked to leave due to persistent high winds.
At 5:25pm local time, the tournament organised released a statement which read: "Due to the risk of high winds, public facilities at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters are now closed and the remainder of round one will be played behind closed doors at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande for safety reasons."
Despite the turbulent conditions, scoring was still fruitful for several individuals with England's James Morrison setting the early pace with a superb eight-under-par round which featured seven birdies and an eagle.
Defending champion and countryman Adrian Otaegui is also well placed after the Spaniard fired a solid six-under-par round to sit just two shots off the pace.
This week's high-profile contestant is US Open champion and recent Ryder Cup rookie Wyndham Clark who made his debut appearance in a DP World Tour event. The 29-year-old got his tournament started with a solid two-under-par 70 to sit just inside the top 20.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
