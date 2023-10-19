Fans Forced To Leave DP World Tour Event Due To High Winds

Fans were forced to leave the course during the first round of the Andalucia Masters after high wings threatened the safety of spectators.

The tournament got under way amidst heavy rain and high winds on Thursday morning, with gusts varying between 25-35 miles per hour at times during the first round.

Play was able to continue in southern Spain for the duration of the day, although the last few hours of the day were played out behind closed doors after fans were asked to leave due to persistent high winds.

At 5:25pm local time, the tournament organised released a statement which read: "Due to the risk of high winds, public facilities at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters are now closed and the remainder of round one will be played behind closed doors at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande for safety reasons."

Despite the turbulent conditions, scoring was still fruitful for several individuals with England's James Morrison setting the early pace with a superb eight-under-par round which featured seven birdies and an eagle.

Defending champion and countryman Adrian Otaegui is also well placed after the Spaniard fired a solid six-under-par round to sit just two shots off the pace.

This week's high-profile contestant is US Open champion and recent Ryder Cup rookie Wyndham Clark who made his debut appearance in a DP World Tour event. The 29-year-old got his tournament started with a solid two-under-par 70 to sit just inside the top 20.