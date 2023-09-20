Europe vs USA - Which Golfers Hit The Ball Further?
Arccos average driving distances show which region's golfers hit the ball further in the men's and women's amateur game
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The driving distance debate is never far from the conversation, with controversy in the elite game following proposals to use a rolled back golf ball from 2026.
Meanwhile, earlier in 2023, Arccos Golf stats confirmed that driving distances in the amateur game have decreased over the last four years. But what about the comparison between players from Europe and the USA?
The platform has now released average driving distances based on Arccos member tee shots comparing male and female golfers on both sides of the Atlantic, and the results, from a dataset in excess of 790 million shots hit during more than 16 million rounds, are fascinating.
Where it comes to the men’s game, the results are unequivocal – no matter what the handicap level, the average driving distances for men in the US are higher than their European counterparts.
For those with a scratch handicap or better, US males average 264.5 yards using a driver off the tee, compared with just 256.4 yards for Europeans.
The trend continues as the handicaps increase. So, the 0 to 4.9 category sees US men hit the ball on average 249.6 yards against 242.8 yards from Europeans. Then, from 5.0 to 9.9 handicap, US males again leads the way, on 235.4 yards against 229.1 yards.
On the trend goes, all the way to the final category, assessing average male driving distances for handicaps of 30 or more, where US players manage 191 yards, compared to just 179.3 for those from Europe. Of the eight categories, that’s also the one with the largest gap between the two, at a sizeable 11.7 yards between US players and Europeans.
But what about women golfers? While the results are more inconsistent, overall, the roles are reversed with European women golfers tending to drive the ball further off the tee on average than their US counterparts.
However, there are two handicap categories where US players still emerge with the longest average drives. The 0.0 to 4.9 category sees US women achieve an average of 10.2 yards longer with 222.6 yards against 212.4 yards. Then, in the 5.0 to 9.9 category, US women average just shy of a yard longer, with 203.3 yards against 202.4 yards.
In the remaining six categories, European women have further average distances. Not surprisingly, the longest is among 0.0 handicap or better golfers, with 238.9 yards off the tee with a driver against 229.8 yards from female golfers from the US.
Meanwhile, it’s the average female driving distances for handicaps of 30 or more that sees the biggest contrast, with the distance for Europeans at 152 yards compared to just 139.5 for US counterparts – a yawning 12.5 yard difference.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa - How It's Cemented Itself As One Of Spain's Premier Destinations
Matt Cradock took a trip to the newly refurbished Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa to find out what the resort has to offer both on and off the golf course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'A Massive Missed Opportunity' - Lewis Laments Lack Of Solheim Cup And Ryder Cup Crossover
Stacy Lewis says golf has missed a massive opportunity to elevate the sport by not making more of having the Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup in the same year
By Paul Higham Published
-
California Courses Dominate Arccos Most Played List In 2022
Eight of the top 10 courses played by Arccos users last year were in California
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Arccos Golf Reveals New Features And Platform Extensions For 2023
What's new with Arccos for 2023? Take a look below...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Arccos Announces In-App Integration With USGA
The integration will allow users to post scores and view their handicap index directly from the Arccos Caddie app
By Dan Parker Published
-
Arccos Golf Reveals Limited Edition Smoke Smart Sensors
Arccos Golf has unveiled its new Smoke Smart Sensors, a perfect gift for a loved one that plays golf
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Arccos Golf Reveals New Version Of Link Wearable
The newly-launched device features technology and design advancements
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Arccos Reveals Next Generation Smart Sensors
The new automatic shot tracking tech is said to deliver the game’s most accurate shot capture
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Arccos Launches Revolutionary Strokes Gained Club Analysis
The groundbreaking new feature allows players to see which clubs in their bag are gaining or costing them strokes on the course
By James Hibbitt Published
-
Arccos Launches Golf Ball Data Capture And Analysis System
Golf's first artificial intelligence platform has just been given another upgrade...
By Andrew Wright Published