England Golf And FootJoy Announce New Three-Year Partnership
England Golf has announced FootJoy as its new ‘Official Apparel, Footwear and Accessory Partner’, in an exclusive three-year agreement.
Under the arrangement, all England Golf national squad members, across all age categories and genders, will be kitted out with the full range of FJ apparel and the best FootJoy golf shoes at international events and championships.
Likewise, the #1 shoe and glove brand in golf will have the opportunity to connect with more than 760,000 golfers and independent golfers, through England Golf’s ever growing digital community platforms such as My England Golf and iGolf.
Through these channels, England Golf members will have exclusive access to news and information about FJ product launches, as well as additional prizes and opportunities throughout the year.
FJ will also be on prominent display at many of England Golf’s Championships throughout the year, including the Brabazon, English Amateur, English Girls Championship and Carris Trophy.
England Golf CEO, Jeremy Tomlinson, said: “Aligning with a market leader such as FJ is representative of England Golf’s commitment to excellence.
“In addition to representing best-in-class across numerous categories, FJ’s varied product lines overlaps with our diverse membership helping to further promote inclusivity in the sport.”
FootJoy Brand Director, Russell Lawes, added: “Our new partnership with England Golf will continue with our goal to support golfers of all levels in England.
“We are proud to be able to provide the England Golf national squad with FJ product, the #1 trusted shoe and glove brand on tour, to help with their development and performance as well as being able to reach England Golf members to help grow and support the amateur game."
