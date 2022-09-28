'End Of An Era' - Golf World Reacts To EuroPro Tour Ending

The golfing world has reacted to the news that the PGA EuroPro Tour will fold after two decades

PGA EuroPro/Twitter
(Image credit: PGA EuroPro/Twitter)
James Hibbitt
By James Hibbitt
published

The announcement from the PGA EuroPro Tour that it will fold after the conclusion of the 2022 season marks a bitter end to a circuit that has played a pivotal role in the game's ecosystem for the best part of two decades.

It was created in 2002 following a merger between the EuroPro Tour and PGA MasterCard Tour, as the Professional Golfers' Association and Barry Hearn's Matchroom Sport joined forces.

The purpose of the PGA EuroPro Tour was to develop the very best talent in the sport and prepare them for the next stage in their careers. Since 2002, it has gone on to produce multiple Major champions, countless victors across the PGA and DP World Tour as well as Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup superstars; becoming synonymous with European golf in the process. 

Tour CEO Dan Godding said in a statement: "The Tour has proudly created a legacy and has driven forward the brand and image of European golf. The PGA EuroPro Tour has provided a world class service to its members offering a stepping stone and media experience like no other Tour. 

"We are sad to bring an era to its end, but we are delighted that we have helped so many realise their dreams. We wish everyone the best of success in the years to come and we’re excited to see where our past and current members can take their games."

Whether it be by professionals, media representatives, commercial partners or fans, Godding's poignant words have been echoed by many in the golfing world. Below is just how people reacted to the news:  

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
James Hibbitt
James Hibbitt
Writer

James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.