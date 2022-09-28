'End Of An Era' - Golf World Reacts To EuroPro Tour Ending

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The announcement from the PGA EuroPro Tour that it will fold after the conclusion of the 2022 season marks a bitter end to a circuit that has played a pivotal role in the game's ecosystem for the best part of two decades.

It was created in 2002 following a merger between the EuroPro Tour and PGA MasterCard Tour, as the Professional Golfers' Association and Barry Hearn's Matchroom Sport joined forces.

The purpose of the PGA EuroPro Tour was to develop the very best talent in the sport and prepare them for the next stage in their careers. Since 2002, it has gone on to produce multiple Major champions, countless victors across the PGA and DP World Tour as well as Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup superstars; becoming synonymous with European golf in the process.

Tour CEO Dan Godding said in a statement: "The Tour has proudly created a legacy and has driven forward the brand and image of European golf. The PGA EuroPro Tour has provided a world class service to its members offering a stepping stone and media experience like no other Tour.

"We are sad to bring an era to its end, but we are delighted that we have helped so many realise their dreams. We wish everyone the best of success in the years to come and we’re excited to see where our past and current members can take their games."

Whether it be by professionals, media representatives, commercial partners or fans, Godding's poignant words have been echoed by many in the golfing world. Below is just how people reacted to the news:

End of an Era. https://t.co/HEjeYWI2IwSeptember 28, 2022 See more

The 2022 season will be the final year for The PGA EuroPro Tour. After more than 20 years of offering opportunity and shaping the next generation of professional golfer, our journey sadly ends. From the bottom of our hearts, thanks to everyone! https://t.co/HpUiDeJw8LSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Very sad to read this. Learnt my trade on this great tour and made a lot of amazing memories. Thanks for everything and wish everyone involved with the @PGAEuroProTour the best going forward ❤️ https://t.co/JqKinHp5QySeptember 28, 2022 See more

You've provided much needed opportunities to a lot of budding stars over years ...you've done a great job ! Well done ! https://t.co/bySdsds9rrSeptember 28, 2022 See more

A very sad day to see that the @PGAEuroProTour will be ending this season. It's given the chance to so many golfers to ply their trade, improve their skills and give opportunities in golf. Surely more has to be done so the money at the top can trickle down and benefit others?September 28, 2022 See more

Very sad day for me and many others as we see a bloody brilliant tour @PGAEuroProTour cease trading.20years ago they gave me the best chance to hone my skills. The tour put you under the pressure you needed for the future with cameras and media in your face🥲September 28, 2022 See more

This is very sad news. The @PGAEuroProTour has done a phenomenal job and punched way above its weight in all areas. It’s been a privilege to be a part of it. It will leave a big hole in the UK and European pro golf landscape. Thank you to everyone who’s been involved. https://t.co/ep1aUbikYLSeptember 28, 2022 See more

This is really sad news, but what a great legacy the @PGAEuroProTour leaves. https://t.co/cavytS9oqpSeptember 28, 2022 See more

This is an incredibly sad news from what was one of the finest development tours in the world. https://t.co/2FQRgcsJHQSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Where do the stars of the future start now? I played @PGAEuroProTour back in 2008. Was a great place to learn the game of golf, both on and off the course. Fortunate to win twice, once in 2008 @Boveycastlegolf & last year @ClandeboyeGC Sad day for many young players. https://t.co/hldasb5VXwSeptember 28, 2022 See more

This is awful news for young GB&I amateurs and professionals. A massive stepping stone is being removed. https://t.co/MuRuXKAXvbSeptember 28, 2022 See more

A real shame. An important block in men’s pro golf pyramid has been lost. https://t.co/lKfyTFpcrNSeptember 28, 2022 See more

This is really not a good look for professional golf https://t.co/wqCQXfgu1rSeptember 28, 2022 See more

This is an absolute shame. This is a feeder tour to the European Challenge Tour which has fostered an abundance of talent. With all of the absolutely obscene amounts of money being wielded at the top table of all tours is this allowed to happen? https://t.co/uNuZrnlt5JSeptember 28, 2022 See more

This is devastating news for aspiring tour pros in the UK. The Europro has been an integral part of the feeder system for decades and given a platform to many stars including Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood. It’ll be sad to see it go. All the best to everyone involved. https://t.co/daD5TJJRKASeptember 28, 2022 See more

The millions being thrown at LIV Golf, the huge extra funding for the top PGA Tour players, the bumping up in funds for some DP World Tour eventsAnd yet a key developmental Tour has to close down... do we actually know what growing the game means?#EuroPro https://t.co/ZdowA4p2l0September 28, 2022 See more

Tragic news. One less platform for up-and-comers to find their feet on. Golf's priorities are all over the place just now. https://t.co/DDOnMNcGJNSeptember 28, 2022 See more

The EuroPro Tour has been amazing and valuable starting point for so many pro golfers. 👍👍👍👍Sad to hear that the course has closed on the tour 🥲🥲. https://t.co/cxBWhkaQGTSeptember 28, 2022 See more

This is sad. A great tour with some wonderful people involved. Thank you for providing us with a platform to compete at an incredibly high level and to showcase our skills. If ever there was an incentive to finish the year strong. This is it. Back to the putting green I go 😂 https://t.co/ocgbdxy9xjSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Such a shame, this tour has been a fantastic learning ground for so many pros, I spent 2 years on it before the Challenge and European Tours and it massively helped me make the step up. Thanks for 20 years of opportunity for so many players https://t.co/9cfxgkQS4fSeptember 28, 2022 See more