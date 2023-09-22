Ducks And Stars - The Hidden Solheim Cup Team USA Touches To Look Out For This Week
The US Solheim Cup team are kitted out with some inspiring gear this week in Spain
Solheim Cup captains are often said to leave no stone unturned with their preparations in an effort to gain an advantage over their opponents – and US skipper Stacy Lewis certainly falls into that category.
Lewis, a two-time Major winner, leads her American side into battle this week at Finca Cortesin in Spain, and she’s charged with preventing Europe making it three Solheim Cup victories in a row.
On the eve of the biennial showdown, the 38-year-old delivered a passionate speech that would have had every member of her team feeling proud and up for a good scrap with Europe, who many regard as slight favorites.
All 12 of her players have spoken this week about their pride in representing their country, but that hasn’t stopped Lewis from creating subtle reminders about the importance of the Solheim Cup and the great history behind it.
For starters, the Team US hats have 10 stars on them representing the country’s 10 Solheim Cup victories. In addition, the bags have a pocket with 13 stars for each of the 13 past captains.
It doesn’t stop there.
There is also a pocket with 62 stars for the 62 Americans that have previously represented the US at the Solheim Cup – plus the yardage book cover has the locations where America has won its 10 tournaments.
“The theme is I wanted these girls to know what they’re playing for and what they’re becoming a part of,” explained Lewis, who played in four Solheim Cups between 2011 and 2017.
“So I wanted these girls to know how special of a group they’re coming into. So you know what you’re playing for. If you don’t know what you’re playing for, you don’t know about the history.”
In her Opening Ceremony speech, Lewis also paid tribute to two of the most influential figures in the game’s history, Kathy Whitworth and Shirley Spork, both of whom passed away since the group together – and Lewis was keen to ensure they were remembered this week.
“We lost Kathy and Shirley since we were together in Toledo, so I wanted them to be a part of this week in some way,” she added.
“So I put the rubber duck on the bottom of the bag, and then the 88 on the hats for Kathy Whitworth’s most wins of any golfer, not just female, golfer of all time. I put that on the hat for her so that they were with us this week.”
If the US needed an extra boost, these personal touches can only help.
