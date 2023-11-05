DP World Tour Pros Voice Support For New Format Event After Viral Video
Could we see a new tournament played with just four clubs? It seems that Pablo Larrazabal and Robert MacIntyre are up for it
Golf is always looking for ways to mix up its format, with the rise of LIV Golf and, more recently, the TGL, changing the landscape of professional golf somewhat.
Along with the format change, the access to content is another thing driving interaction and, one of the best at producing golf-related content is the DP World Tour, with the circuit's most recent video causing some professionals to call for a new style format event.
What about a @DPWorldTour tournament that you can carry only 4 clubs? Good for caddies, great for TV entertainment and innovation… sponsors will be super happy. https://t.co/vRk5yeb0c4November 5, 2023
The video in question relates to Andy Sullivan playing The Belfry with just one club and, in the video, he amazingly breaks 80! That's an incredible feat, especially given that he found a number of bunkers and holed out every single putt with a 5-iron.
Understandably, the achievement was acknowledged by a number of Sullivan's Tour pros, with one player, Pablo Larrazabal, calling for a new tournament that follows a similar format to that of the video.
Taking to X/Twitter, the Spaniard wrote: What about a @DPWorldTour tournament that you can carry only 4 clubs? Good for caddies, great for TV entertainment and innovation… sponsors will be super happy."
Larrazabal wasn't the only player, with Ryder Cupper, Robert MacIntyre, responding "yes please" to the post, whilst others also voiced their support for the idea on the thread.
The thought of reducing the number of clubs allowed in the golf bag has been a talking point before, with 21-time DP World Tour winner, Miguel Angel Jimenez, previously stating: “Why don’t we think about playing with 10 clubs rather than 14? People have lost the ability to work the ball.”
Previously, we have seen new initiatives on the professional circuits. One of these included the Golf Sixes, a team match-play format, and also the Shot Clock Masters, an event which was aimed to speed up the pace of play, with each player in the field put on a clock for every shot.
Throwback to this quote from Miguel Angel Jimenez.Good idea? pic.twitter.com/aKfzkj31nHOctober 31, 2021
