'I Had A Juggling Coach' – Pro Golfers Reveal Surprising Things About Themselves And Talk Superstitions

We all know professional golfers possess an extraordinary amount of skill – you simply don't make it on tour unless you've spent most of your life dedicated to your craft. But what don't we know about them?

That was the question we asked a selection of DP World and LPGA Tour Players, whether it be something about their personality or something they've got up to in the past that sticks in the mind...

Garrick Higgo: “I almost burnt down a golf course when I was young. We were playing with firelighters.”

Mel Reid: “I used to have a juggling coach."

Erik van Rooyen: “I enjoy gardening and playing the guitar, which I've done since I was 14. I love rock and roll.”

Georgia Hall: “I have two tattoos.”

Richard Mansell: “I’m not related to Nigel Mansell!”

Dan Bradbury: “I have coeliac disease, meaning I must eat gluten-free food.”

Jorge Campillo: “I like collecting things like Tintin.”

Marcus Armitage: “I’m boring [laughs].”

Joost Luiten: “I was a ski jumper when I was ten years old. There aren’t many of those in Holland!”

George Coetzee: “I really enjoy snooker.”

Michael Stewart: “I’m an expert forklift driver.”

Gemma Dryburgh: “I live in New Orleans. That’s unusual for a professional golfer, but I went to university there and I absolutely loved it.”

Wayne Riley: "I was a state champion swimmer!"

This could have been Joost Luiten had the cards fallen differently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Do you have any golfing superstitions?

Richard Mansell: “I have to listen to Mob Ties by Drake as the last song before I go to the tee. It really gets me going.”

Ewen Ferguson: “I use a Puma marker that matches my Puma outfits out on tour.”

Oli Wilson: “I don’t like using Callaway balls with the number 3 or 4 on them.”

Mike Lorenzo-Vera: “Not so much anymore, but I used to only play with white tees.”

Alex Fitzpatrick: “I don’t have any superstitions, but I’m very particular about where stuff goes in my golf bag.”

Tony Johnston: “I have plenty. No ball number higher than a 4. I’ve used the same type of ball marker for 40 years. And I love playing on Friday 13th.”