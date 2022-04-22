Donald Trump Reveals How Many Holes-In-One He Has Had

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, golf-mad Donald Trump claimed he has hit a whopping seven holes-in-one to date.

An image emerged of the former US President posing alongside Ernie Els, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes after supposedly making an ace at the 181-yard par-3 seventh hole of his Trump International course in West Palm Beach a few weeks ago, with Trump issuing a statement to confirm the news.

In it, he said: “Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true. I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately five feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole.

“These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren’t. I won’t tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging - and I don’t like people who brag!”

Ironically, the 75-year-old is now claiming he has achieved the momentous feat not once but seven times in an interview for the English journalist’s new show, titled 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'.

However, the interview nearly didn’t take place when Trump was handed a list of disparaging comments Morgan has made about him in the past. In fact, Trump was “livid” according to Morgan’s first-person account of the incident and labelling him “disloyal” and “fake”.

“He was almost foaming at the mouth and kept shaking his head slowly and menacingly at me like Don Corleone when he felt he’d been disrespected,” Morgan wrote, before detailing how he managed to save the interview.

“‘I’d love to talk about your recent golf hole-in-one,’ I stammered. ‘Your playing partner Ernie Els was raving about it’.”

“He was? Where?” Trump replied.

Morgan told the former President he had read the comments in a newspaper interview, adding: “He said it was a brilliant shot and you played really well.”

“I did, I did,” said Trump.

Trump was then asked if that was the first time he’s made a hole-in-one, to which he responded: “No. I’ve had seven.”

While Morgan admitted that seemed “implausible”, he was of no mind to question his former friend under the circumstances, instead offering his congratulations on an “amazing” achievement.